In a statement on Monday, officials said Ukraine had used four S-200 air defense missiles modified to strike ground targets.where the bridge linking the peninsula to mainland Russia was damaged by a bombing last year -the southern and western parts of the country respectively.the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Air Force,He noted thatKiev fired another two projectiles at aboth of which were deflected by electronic warfare means, Afzalov said.Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian General Staff, tasked the military with organizing systematic work to identify storage, preparation, and launching sites for S-200 missiles and similar weapons, as well as laying the groundwork for staging preemptive strikes. He also ordered the military to "take additional measures to improve the protection of facilities from air strikes as soon as possible."The Defense Ministry's statement comes afterThe structure had already been damaged in a truck explosion last October, which also killed several people. Moscow described the incident as a "terror attack" masterminded by Ukrainian intelligence services, and responded by intensifying missile strikes on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure.While Kiev denied any responsibility in the aftermath of the blast, on Saturday,listing it among the achievements of the country's armed forces and saying that the strike sought to derail Russian logistics.