© Gil Cohen-Magen / Pool via AP



US President Joe Biden has accused political extremists in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of contributing to the rising tensions in the West Bank, saying they are part of the reason that a peace deal can't be reached with the Palestinian Authority.He dodged a question on when he will invite Netanyahu for a White House visit, saying, "Bibi, I think, is trying to work through how he can work through his existing problems in terms of his coalition."On the other side of the conflict, the Palestinian Authority "has lost its credibility" by creating a power vacuum into which "very extreme elements" have stepped.Netanyahu's government has also been plagued by protests over his plan to overhaul Israel's justice system. "I think we're talking with them regularly, trying to tamp down what's going on, and hopefully Bibi will continue to move toward moderation and changing the court," Biden said.