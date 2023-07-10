Earth Changes
Latest deadly New York storm kills woman - swept away in her house
The Daily Mail
Mon, 10 Jul 2023 18:47 UTC
Huge swathes of the Northeast are bracing for more catastrophic flooding on Monday after deadly downpours dumped more than eight inches of rain, wiping out entire roads and killing at least one person in a storm that may rival 2011's Hurricane Irene.
In upstate New York, roads across the Hudson Valley were waterlogged Sunday - and some wiped away entirely - by the floods. Today, the torrential rain will continue in some parts of upstate New York .Downpours are also expected in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. This morning, 25million Americans are under flash flood alerts.
One woman drowned yesterday in Highland Falls, Westchester, as she tried to leave her home. The town sits on the banks of the Hudson river, just south of West Point - another of the worst hit towns, which is home to the US Military Academy.
Locals described it as a '1,000 year rain event' that has trapped many in their homes.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a state of emergency in several counties. As of last night, 13,000 homes were without power.
Several bridges have collapsed and roads are impassable because of the deluge. Trooper Steven V. Nevel of the New York State Police said the search mission, going into the early hours of Monday, is 'all hands on deck.'
In New York City, federal forecasters issued a rare red weather warning for boroughs of Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx. Basement-level tenants were asked to find higher ground for the night in preparation for flooding.
Officials on Monday said nearly 100 homes in Ontario County have been impacted and that many residents have been displaced, with the American Red Cross operating a shelter inside a town hall.
One woman was killed as floodwaters overwhelmed West Point, home to the US Military Academy, leading to roads turning into rivers and submerged residential areas. The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed the woman's house and damaged part of its wall, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press. 'Her house was completely surrounded by water,' he said.
'She was trying to get through (the flooding) with her dog,' he added, 'and she was overwhelmed by tidal-wave type waves.'
Videos and photos showed flooded roads, including Thayer Road leading to the military base, as state officials say roads in Orange County, New York, were impassable. Officials urged residents in the line of the storm to stay off the roads.
'The amount of water is extraordinary,' Governor Kathy Hochul said. 'We'll get through this,' she said, but added 'it's going to be a rough night.'
The extent of the destruction from the slow moving storm, which pounded the area with up to 8 inches of rain, won't be known until after sunrise, when residents and officials can begin surveying the damage. But officials said the storm had already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.
Hochul confirmed to WCBS radio that several people were missing and one home was washed away.
Commuters were stranded because of the rain that has battered the east coast for much of Sunday. Amtrak train suspended service between New York City and Albany due to the weather conditions. More than 1,500 flights from New York City, Boston and Philadelphia airports have been delayed because of Sunday's weather.
Areas from North Carolina to the northeast are under watches and warnings as rain pours on the region, hitting the hardest in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the rest of New England.
County Executive Steve Neuhaus declared a State of Emergency in Orange County, New York. The town of Cornwall, which is on the western shore of the Hudson River, also declared a State of Emergency on Sunday night. Neuhaus said the village of Highland Falls, near West Point, was the scene of 'an absolute war zone.'
Predicting that repairs to fix the 'massive' water damage would take months, he added; 'It's a tough situation, lots of people are trying to fight their way in to help us.'
State Senator James Skoufis confirmed that 'vital infrastructure and homes were washed away,' during the catastrophic weather event. Rockland County Executive Ed Day said six hikers had to be rescued from the surrounding, flooded location - as well as dozens of drivers - who got caught in the intense downpours. Day said: 'Orange County and Rockland county fire depts rescued 40 people from their cars at the long mountain circle at the top of the palisades parkway.'
Rosemary Willkomm, who lives in Cornwall-on-Hudson, said about the destruction of her home: 'It took our fences down. We had 6 inches of water in our basement, all the way to our den. It undermined our whole property.'
Piermont Fire Department in Stony Point said their underwater rescue squads helped reach an adult male trapped in his home from rushing flood water. The brave rescuers saved a trapped family and wheelchair-bound female from the flood waters in a park. The town's marine unit was then deployed again and safely recovered the stranded victims.
Hochul said that people in the affected area still have a tough 48 hours ahead of them.
Another clip from the West Point region showed a road outside the Grant housing area at the military center completely inundated with murky rainwater - with a car stuck in the middle.
Multiple people could be seen standing knee-deep in the water attempting to push the vehicle out of harm's way amid the unrelenting deluge.
Roads were so deluged by the intense rainfall near the military base that the water flowed down the street like a river - sending trash cans and other small objects down the stream.
Stony Point, further down the Hudson from West Point, saw people evacuate their homes because of the torrential downpours. Roads and homes in the area were completely washed out.
Congressman Mike Lawler wrote: 'Significant flooding in Stony Point — homes and cars — and many people evacuated. Thank you to all of our first responders on the scene. Everyone stay off the roads, as the flash flood warning is still in effect and roadways have been flooded and washed out.'
Up to 3.5 inches of rainfall is expected to fall per hour in the New York towns of Kiryas Joel, New City, Woodbury, West Point, and Cold Spring.
The bad weather has also caused major disruption for trains in New York State.
Robert boarded the train from Poughkeepsie to Grand Central at 2.50pm, but a journey that is meant to be two hours has turned into four.
Boulders are currently blocking the tracks in both directions caused by the torrential rain - meaning the train is stranded in the middle of its journey. And staff have said they have no idea when they will be able to get back on track.
Robert said: 'Some people are freaked out. For the most part people are keeping calm.'
Employees on the train were handing out water to begin with, but now they've run out and there is no food or power on board.
He said: 'They don't have a plan, they were going to get buses to come and reach us but the roads are flooded so they can't make it.
'It's a f***ing s**tshow.'
Robert said: 'They've let us off the train on to the tracks for some air because it is so hot in there.'
A slow-moving cold front will arrive Sunday evening with more severe thunderstorms and heavy rain stretching from the northeast to North Carolina that could last throughout the next few days, The National Weather Service said.
The weather is already impacting flights - with a total of 1,355 flights within in to or out of the US that have been canceled as of Sunday afternoon.
There have been 250 flights out of New York's LaGuardia that were canceled, 150 flights out of John F. Kennedy and 190 flights out of Newark canceled, according to FlightAware.
In Boston, 115 flights have been canceled and 170 delayed, while Philadelphia has seen 107 cancelations and 161 delays.
It comes just two days after the East Coast was pummeled by storms, which produced mudslides in Vermont and flooding in Northern Virginia where several motorists had to be rescued after driving through flooded streets in Pentagon City. Now, more severe weather is on the way and about 80 million people from Washington to Portland, Maine, may see a month's worth of rain in just a few hours, Bloomberg reported citing forecasts.
Most major cities along Interstate 95 are under the Flood Watch, including Washington, Philadelphia and New York.
There are several other cites on the East Coast that could be majorly affected by the storms and could see significant flooding. Some of these areas include Hatteras in North Carolina, Norfolk in Virginia, Binghamton in New York, as well as both Hartford and New Haven in Connecticut.
According to Bryan Ramsey, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, New York, because the storm is moving so slowly, accumulations may pile up in harder-hit areas. He added rain may fall at rates of two inches per hour through early Monday in New York.
New Yorkers should be prepared flooding, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
'Throughout the weekend, parts of the state will continue to be at risk for flooding from storms bringing heavy rain, especially in those areas already hard-hit by rains and flooding over the past couple of days.'
But the severe weather is expected all up and down the East Coast, much of which is still soaked from the last round of storms.
'We are going to be looking at some very heavy rainfall, this will include the I-95 corridor,' said Andrew Orrison, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. 'In general, the region up here has been wet, so we are looking at significant impacts.'
In Northern Virginia last week, there were multiple water rescues after drivers ventured into high water floodwaters that had taken over the streets in Pentagon City.
At least three vehicles became stuck in high water along S. Joyce Street between Army Navy Drive and Columbia Pike, with multiple people stranded — including an elderly person with disabilities, either in their vehicles or on the median.
One report suggested that the water was so high that at least one of the vehicles was floating. Everyone was pulled from the waters and no injuries were reported.
Nearly 20 feet of debris from a mudslide washed across U.S. Route 4 on Friday afternoon, the primary east-west road through the region, WCVB reported. Killington selectboard member Jim Haff compared the flooding to Irene, the tropical storm that brought flooding to Vermont, Massachusetts and other parts of New England in 2011. It's been reported that about 1 to 2 inches of rain will likely fall across the region through Tuesday. But the highest totals are expected in Northeast and New England.
Further north, New York's Hudson Valley and Albany, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire could see 2-3 inches of rain. And some areas could see rain totals of between 3 and 5 inches.
States in the south including Florida and Texas, continue to sizzle in the heat with highs in the mid-90s which is close to record-tying/breaking high temperatures for the Florida Peninsula.
In South Florida, these hot temperatures combined with high humidity will lead to heat indices in the 105-110 degree range, the National Weather Service said.