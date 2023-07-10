© Leon Neal/Getty Images

President Joe Biden faced backlash on Sunday after he revealed sensitive U.S. military information during an interview that critics said could make America's adversaries more aggressive.Biden told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that the reason that he is giving cluster munitions to Ukraine is because the U.S. is running out of 155mm artillery shells."These are weapons that 100 nations banned, including some of our closest NATO allies," Zakaria said. "When there was news that the Russians might be using it admittedly against civilians your then press secretary said this might be constitute war crimes.""What made you change your mind and decide to give them these weapons?" he asked.Biden's remarks led to pushback online from commentators who said that he should not be revealing that type of information to the world during interviews."Just spectacular," attorney and columnist Kurt Schlichter sarcastically remarked."Love when the president of America goes on CNN to tell everyone we're low on ammo," conservative strategist Logan Dobson tweeted.