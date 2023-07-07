If cocaine is so prevalent in the West Wing that there is somehow 'extra' cocaine just laying around, when is the White House going to start drug testing its employees? — Margot Cleveland

Consider for a moment, and be grateful for, how perfect "Joe Biden" is as president of this foundering republic.to some murky bottom, where it may be forced to assess its sorry state, repent, and perhaps recover (or just give up and die). There he stands, without ambiguity or conscience: "Joe Biden,"As a criminal enterprise, for instance, the Biden family influence-peddling operation among foreign powers— which is to say, making money dishonestly, and often for doing nothing. In America's biggest industry, finance, this is absolutely the case. You may have forgotten what finance is, and what it's supposed to do: namely, to lend money for activities intended to produce things of value, useful things that people need and want, sometimes even public works that benefit everyone in society.American Finance now is in the business of receiving free money (loans at minimal interest) from government-chartered central banks (issuing "credit" from nowhere), that banks, hedge funds, private equity outfits, and sundry freebooters can roll into instruments such as interest-yielding bonds (loans back to government) and derivatives (algorithmic bets derived, abstracted from, and tuned to market movements) magically multiplying money that finally produces nothing of value — though it may translate into yacht purchases, alimony payments, luxury suites at ballparks, private Caribbean islands, and traffic in humans for use as sex toys.The Biden business model also applies nicely to medicine and higher education, two endeavors saturated in prestige and pomp, like the doings in the White House, but which, similarly to that hotbed of policy and action, in the case of medicine, produces shocking amounts of unnecessary death (est. 251,000 a year from iatrogenic treatment errors), and in the case of higher ed, the production of specious and harmful Big Ideas — while both endeavors expand like turbo-tumors within the dying body of an expiring manufacturing economy.As in the Biden model,Our public health officialdom hasn't stopped lying about the Covid-19 episode since it began, and in every aspect from the origin of the disease (if that's even what it was), to the deaths statistically attributed to it, to everything about the "vaccines" cooked up to stop it. In turn, those officials coerced America's doctors into withholding the best treatments (ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine) while applying deadly protocols (remdesivir plus intubation) guaranteed to kill hospital patients — which the government then rewarded with gargantuan bonus payments.Higher ed has now turned its energies from learning to political activism, meaning the performance of morality preening stunts for acquiring status under the pretense of addressing social problems that boil down to bad behavioral choices and mental illness. Higher ed is now in the business of generating more of both those things in the form of manufactured racial antagonism and sexual torment (in partnership with the medical establishment).which gets burdened with fatuous theory and spurious crypto-religious missions. The price of admission to this carnival of fakery multiplies at a faster rate than the generalized annual dollar inflation, abetted by federal loan guarantees that "Joe Biden," in his munificence, seeks to abridge with a jubilee for student debt.Of course, it's the fantastic psychodrama within the Biden family that presents the most arresting model for America. "Joe Biden" tells us over and over that he loves his son, who he calls "the smartest man I know." A father's love is a wonderful thing, for sure. And yet, is there anything that Hunter Biden has not done to destroy "the Big Guy," short of, say, driving a number nine knitting needle ear-to-ear through the old man's skull?Look at what Hunter has loosed on his loving dad: a photo archive of amateur pornography (including sex acts with children), drug crime, and bribery deal memos so vast and clear-cut that a first-year law student could write them up into a federal criminal case and / or a bill of impeachment. Hunter went and got a pole-dancer pregnant and lately tried to weasel out of paying to support the daughter he refused to acknowledge until DNA testing pinned it on him. He only just wriggled out of tax evasion and handgun charges due to his father enlisting the US DOJ as a private protection service, thus befouling the agency and destroying the public's trust in it. Now Hunter's suspected of leaving a bag of cocaine in a West Wing cubby, where White House security was sure to find it.What we're witnessing is an order of magnitude greater than Greek tragedy: the implacable drive to destroy not just the father, who happens (by the sheerest electoral subterfuge) to be president, but to take down the nation with him. And it's working.— as acted out in the sad-sack nation of Ukraine, a festering hub of Biden family moneygrubbing going back more than a decade, now being needlessly sacrificed as part of a massive criminal cover-up, with America's geopolitical prestige on-the-line.I know, the complexity of this melodrama is overwhelming. How can one bumbling political idiot wreak so much havoc? It's a wonder, all right. But it's all playing-out before us in real time. "Joe Biden" — who (let's face it) is only partly there — Hunter, brother Jim, and the rest of this sorry clan are all going down. We won't miss them, when they're gone. Everything about them is ignoble, which you can't exactly say about our country itself. One way or another, they will be thrown overboard, and then we'll see if we can get this ship righted and under sail again.