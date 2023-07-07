© Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP



Delays in military assistance allowed Russia to create stronger defenses, the Ukrainian president has said.Kiev had hoped to launch its military pushback against Russia much sooner, but was hampered by a lack of Western-supplied weapons, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview released on Wednesday.The Ukrainian leader explained that Kiev knew the delays would result in slower progress. "Everyone understood that if the counteroffensive unfolds later, then a bigger part of our territory will be mined. We give our enemy the time and possibility to place more mines and prepare their defensive lines," he added.Kiev started its long-anticipated counteroffensive in early June, attempting to breach Russian defenses along several sections of the front. However, according to the Russian Defense Ministry,Numerous Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, have acknowledged difficulties on the battlefield, with the Ukrainian deputy defense minister Anna Malyar urging the public last month not to measure Ukraine's successes by recaptured territory.However, a Financial Times report last month indicated that Western officials have been unimpressed by Ukraine's battlefield performance, with the paper's sources claiming that long-term Western support for Kiev would be contingent on the eventual outcome of the offensive.