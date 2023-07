© Image Credit USAID U.S. Agency For International Development/Flickr/cropped / CC BY 2.0

It Gets Worse

Biden Admin Supports the Proposal

The proposal might be the biggest attempted power grab in the history of the United Nations. If approved, the United States as we know it could cease to exist.In September 2024, less than two months before the next U.S. presidential election, the United Nations will host a landmark "Summit of the Future," where member nations will adopt a Pact for the Future . The agreement will solidify numerous policy reforms offered by the U.N. over the past two years as part of its sweeping Our Common Agenda platform.Many of the details of the U.N. emergency platform were laid out in a March 2023 policy paper titled "Strengthening the International Response to Complex Global Shocks — An Emergency Platform." In the paper, the U.N. secretary-general writes The emergency platform would also give the United Nations the power to "Ensure that all participating actors make commitments that can contribute meaningfully to the responseIn other words, the United Nations would be given unprecedented authority over the public and private sectors of huge swaths of the world, all in the name of battling a yet unknown crisis.As difficult as it might be to believe, the story gets even worse from here.What kind of "global shock" would trigger the emergency platform? The U.N. provides several possible examples in its formal proposal, including a "major climatic event," "future pandemic risks," a "global digital connectivity disruption," "major event in outer space," and, my personal favorite, "unforeseen risks, ('black swan' events)."This isn't to say that these incredibly broad categories would be the only potential justifications allowed to trigger the emergency platform. The proposal makes clear that itFurther, "The Secretary-General would decide when to convene an Emergency Platform in response to a complex global shock."Or, put in simpler terms, a "global shock" is whatever the U.N.'s leadership says it is, triggered whenever the U.N. desires.The emergency platform proposal might be the biggest attempted power grab in the history of the United Nations, but as shocking as it is, it pales in comparison to the Biden administration's treatment of this extremist proposal.If the emergency platform is approved, the United States as we know it could cease to exist. That sounds dire, but it's true. We either stand for freedom now or risk everything come September 2024.Justin Haskins (Jhaskins@heartland.org) is the director of the Socialism Research Center at The Heartland Institute and a New York Times bestselling author.