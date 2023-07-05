© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kazakov



The uncontrolled accumulation of debt by Western countries is increasing the risk of a new global financial crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday.Addressing a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via videolink from Moscow, the Russian leader cited global threats that could increase "conflict potential" in the near future.Putin stated.The 23rd SCO summit is being chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.He accused wealthy states of implementing years of irresponsible budgetary and monetary policies, which eventually triggered the current debt crisis.The UK and almost all EU countries are facing significant levels of debt, including France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Italy, according to Mozhin.