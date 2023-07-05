© Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries...there should be no double standards on terrorism."

"The hydra-headed monster of terrorism and extremism - whether committed by individuals, societies or states - must be fought with full vigor and conviction. Any temptation to use it as a cudgel for diplomatic point-scoring must be avoided under all circumstances."

"We need to strengthen strategic communication and coordination... we must formulate foreign policies independently based on the overall and long-term interests of the region, and firmly hold the future and destiny of our country's development and progress in our own hands."

Moscow, Russia - July 04, 2023India's foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has announced. The statement reflectsamong the members, who reached consensus onto increase cooperation in the Eurasian region.The document stresses the importance of building up coordinated efforts by the international community "to counter the activities of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups," paying special attention to "preventing the spread of religious intolerance, aggressive nationalism, ethnic and racial discrimination, xenophobia, ideas of fascism, and chauvinism."At the summit opening,citing cross-border terrorism as "the biggest threat to regional and global peace" while indirectly hinting that the country may be a safe haven for terrorists. The Indian leader sought decisive action against terrorism.The rotating presidency of the SCO switches to Kazakhstan in September.who had looked on intently during Modi's opening remarks, broadly agreed with his Indian counterpart's assertions, confirming that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations should be condemned in "clear and unambiguous terms." He opted not to engage in a discussion on state-sponsored terrorism and instead diverted attention away from Modi's apparent criticisms. Sharif said:The Indian premier also urged the SCO leaders to work for the welfare of strife-torn Afghanistan and provide humanitarian aid to Kabul following the Taliban takeover two years ago. "Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used to destabilize its neighborhood," Modi added, possibly alluding to Pakistan, which is known to back the Taliban regime.He said over 80% of trade settlements between the two nations are currently made in rubles and yuan - a bid to ditch the dollar - and urged other SCO members to follow suit. Moscow's trade with SCO member states reached a record $263 billion last year, he added.and hailed the SCO as a symbol of "great family of civilizations."emphasized the importance of unity and "win-win" cooperation in a world "full of chaos" and "changes unseen in a century." Quoted by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, he said:Xi's concerns resonated withHe pointed out thatElaborating on the theme of connectivity, which overlaps with China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),cited PM Modi's remarks regarding how the project interfaces with sovereignty and territorial integrity. India is not taking part in Beijing's BRI project.Kwatra sought to downplay the virtual mode of the summit, which he maintained did not dilute the event's gravitas, as links in trade, tourism and technology topped the agenda. He mentioned that thoughTalks are also in progress to include English as the third language in the SCO Charter, as well as the existing Russian and Mandarin, he added.