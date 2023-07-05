The Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow shot down four of five drones heading toward the capital, adding that the fifth was jammed by electronic means. Ukrainian authorities, who usually do not comment on attacks inside Russia's proper territory, have not claimed responsibility.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no one was harmed in the attack and no buildings were damaged.
Authorities temporarily restricted flights at Moscow's Vnukovo airport and diverted flights to other Moscow airports as a precaution. The restrictions were lifted after the drones no longer posed a threat.
It also comes after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin marched his Wagner troops toward Moscow in a show of force against the country's defense ministry.
Ukrainian forces have successfully recaptured lands Russia conquered since its invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine has subsequently launched counter-offensives against Russian defense posts in the southern and eastern regions.
Comment: Ah, the copium and spin. The 'Russian lands' Ukraine has 'reconquered' so far: empty fields and vacation dachas:
In the short term, Ukraine may actually take more territory than above. After all, the Russian defences were designed to 'crumple', with Russian forces falling back from one defense line to the next. and luring the AFU into artillary traps. So far though, Ukraine hasn't even made it out of the 'grey zone' on the majority of the frontline let alone to the first serious defense line. But Zelensky has to show "results" to his Western masters at the next NATO summit, and that means square footage, regardless of the blood spilled to acquire it. And after the Ukraine forces have exhausted themselves and all the aid provided by the West, Russia will take the territory back.
Russia, meanwhile, continues its own missile and drone barrage on Ukrainian forces and infrastructure.
Oleksandr Lysenko, mayor of the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, said a Russian drone strike on Monday left three people dead and 21 others injured. The attack also damaged two apartment buildings.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack also damaged the regional headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine, the country's main intelligence agency.
The country's leader continues to urge Western allies, including the U.S., to increase supplies of air defense systems and to allow Ukraine membership into NATO.
Comment: Russia accuses the U.S. of providing intelligence to facilitate the attack: