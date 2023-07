© YouTube/Ditchley Foundation



"Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership beneath the steady diet of state propaganda and practiced repression. That disaffection creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us at CIA, at our core a human intelligence service. We're not letting it go to waste."

"We had 2.5 million views in the first week, and we're very much open for business."

The US spy chief has touted his agency's efforts to undermine the Russian leadership...America's top intelligence official has openly cheered the alleged internal discord that he claims is rising in Moscow because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,CIA director William Burns claimed on Saturday at a Ditchley Foundation lecture in the UK:Burns noted that theMoscow insisted at the time that theas attempts to divide Russian society from abroad won't work, according to Ambassador Anatoly Antonov.Washington is betting that the Ukraine crisis will stir enough division to help turn potential Russian intelligence sources against President Vladimir Putin.according to CNN.Burns has insisted that Washington played no part in the uprising, but argued that Prigozhin's short-lived revolt was "a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin's war on his own society and his own regime."Putin said last week that the Russian people had reacted to the crisis by showing unity, spoiling the hopes of foreign enemies that the nation would be "split asunder and drown in a bloody feud."after the aborted insurrection, according to the independent pollster Levada Center, which has been listed as a foreign agent in Russia since 2016.