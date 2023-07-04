© Russia's Defense Ministry/file



"Through joint work the relations between the two armed forces will continue to deepen and solidify, constantly make new progress, and move to a new level. It will strengthen communication at all levels, and regularly organize joint exercises... expand practical cooperation in professional fields.



"This cooperation will allow positive contributions to maintaining regional and world peace and stability."

China and Russia should hold more joint drills and continue working together in other areas to propel their military cooperation to a "new level,"said during talks with the head of thein Beijing on Monday.Exchanges and cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries have been "developing steadily," but there's room for further improvement, Li told Evmenov, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry. He emphasized:According to the statement by the Chinese Defense Ministry, the Russian Navy chief also said thatRussia is eager to maintain "close coordination" with the Chinese side and continue to expand exchanges at all levels, he said. The two countries are going to "organize joint naval exercises, joint cruises, and other important training activities," Evmenov pointed out.Economic and military ties between Russia and China intensified following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022. While not providing military aid to Moscow, Beijing has resisted Western pressure to condemn or sanction Russia. China has consistently called for a peaceful settlement of the crisis and argued that US actions and NATO expansion helped provoke the fighting.Li, who was appointed defense minister in mid-March, made his first foreign visit to Russia in April. During talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, he said that the trip was intended "to demonstrate to the outside world the high level of Chinese-Russian relations."Last month,Also in June, their air forces conducted their sixth joint patrol mission over the waters of the Sea of Japan and East China Sea.