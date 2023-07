© Abir Sultan/Pool/AP



A US AMBASSADOR IN THE SERVICE OF ISRAEL

- Encouraging countries without diplomatic relations with Israel to establish formal diplomatic, economic, security, and people-to-people ties;

- Expanding and strengthening existing relationships between Israel and Muslim-majority countries; and

- Coordinating efforts across the U.S. government and engaging diplomatically with foreign governments, nongovernmental organizations, and other stakeholders to expand and strengthen the Abraham Accords.

"The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation mandating the Biden administration to appoint a special envoy for the Abraham Accords. The special envoy will encourage additional countries to follow the lead of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, which normalized relations with Israel in 2020."

"Israel's further integration in the region contributes to a more stable, a more secure and more prosperous region. That's why President Biden has made it a cornerstone of his Middle East policy.



"We will soon create a new position to further our diplomacy and engagement with governments and private sector, nongovernmental organizations, all working toward a more peaceful and a more connected region."

THE SAUDI CARD

About the Author:

Miko Peled is MintPress News contributing writer, published author and human rights activist born in Jerusalem. His latest books areThe General's Son. Journey of an Israeli in Palestine and Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.

This bill, known as theis the latest act by the United States in the service of Israel.This bill establishes the position of Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords within the Department of State. For anyone who does not remember,It should be named "a bill to guarantee that governments who go against the wishes of their people and are willing to turn their backs to the plight of the Palestinian people will be rewarded."The first four members of the Arab League to sign this accord were theThe initial signing took place in the White House during the Trump administration, and it should be noted that President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu were the only heads of state present. The other countries sent their foreign ministers, ostensibly so as not to be seen signing this disgraceful agreement.According to the bill's text, the Special Envoy, who shall have the rank and status of ambassador, shall serve as the primary advisor to the U.S. government for expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords. The duties of the Special Envoy include:The language in the bill demands that we askIndeed, the U.S. will be selling arms to these countries, but a larger picture here is not being discussed, at least not enough. You have to hand it to Israel and even more to the Israeli lobby here in the U.S.American taxpayers will now be paying additional millions of dollars to solicit - or rather bully - countries who have not yet established relations with Israel to do so.The answer to both questions isNeedless to say, this bill was reported by the Israel press as another step in advancing the good relations between Israel and the United States. The Times of Israel reported If there was any doubt regarding the role the Anti-Palestinian, pro-apartheid lobby, AIPAC, played in passing this bill, Representative Ritchie Tores ensured it was set aside. In a tweet , Congressman 703748 thanked AIPAC for its role in passing the bill. He further said that the future belongs to peace and love, not BDS. In other words, the anti-Palestinian bill pushed down the throat of Americans by the Apartheid defending genocide supporting AIPAC will lead to a future of love and roses.In contrast, the Palestinian call for freedom and justice is equivalent to a hate-filled future. Once again, anti-peace anti-Palestinian legislation is poorly masked with good intentions.According to the Times of Israel piece, during his announcement of the administration's decision to establish the new position,Those who had expectations that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would join the accords suffered a blow whenFor Israel and especially for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, having Saudi Arabia capitulate and sign the Abraham Accords would be the greatest of rewards. According to a piece in the Jerusalem Post quoting one of the sponsors of the Bill, Representative Mike Lawler, Republican of New York, "The addition of a special envoy will be critical for bringing Saudi Arabia into the accords."The warming of the relations between Riyadh and Tehran was ostensibly a result of Chinese intervention. At the same time, the U.S. was busy with more important things, like passing anti-Palestinian legislation. Now Israel has got President Biden nominating and paying for a full-fledged ambassador to try to bring Saudi Arabia back to fold, as it were.The question is, of course, what is in it for the Saudis? Apparently, they want nuclear power plants, which Israel and the U.S. will never allow, but Tehran might be able to help them develop.Still, one must not lose hope because Congress passed a bill, and President Biden will nominate an envoy. So, for now, the legislative and the executive branches are following the marching order of every Palestinian-hating, apartheid-loving, warmongering, racist lobby working for Israel. The two branches of the United States government are in sync as they serve Israel.