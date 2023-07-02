© Oz Suguitan/Global Look Press

Some of Ukraine's backers have spent more than 2% of their GDP on aid, German research has shown...according to a study published this month by a German economic research center.The data from thecovers aid provided by Ukraine's 41 largest donors, which mostly consist of the US and its Western allies.Washington is Kiev's largest single donor, withto Ukraine over that period. Roughly 60% of that money was spent on weapons, the data shows.The UK's military assistance to Kiev accounted forto Ukraine over that period. Most money Warsaw and Amsterdam allocated for Ukraine was also spent on arms, the research indicated.including both the aid provided by Brussels and bilateral assistance provided by the bloc's members,of the total aid for Ukraine over the same period.for Kiev's troops, leaving all other nations far behind. The UK became the second largest contributor by spending $7.1 billion on weapons for the Ukrainian forces.According to the IfW, the US and UK were not the most transparent assistance providers. London and Washington placed 17th and 18th respectively out of 41 in the list compiled by the German research center. The first two places were occupied by Switzerland and Germany respectively.Some of Kiev's Western backers shouldered additional costs due to the need to accommodate refugees coming from Ukraine, the IfW study showed. Poland, which spent 0.6% of its GDP on bilateral aid to Ukraine, had to spend another 2.2% on Ukrainian refugees, according to the data.The accumulated costs of helping Ukraine exceeded 2% of GDP in the case of Latvia and Estonia as well.More than a dozen of the armored vehicles have reportedly been damaged or destroyed since Kiev launched its counteroffensive against Russian forces earlier this month.According to the Wall Street Journal, Washington is alsoto bolster Ukrainian capabilities in its ongoing campaign, which has largely stalled so far.recently criticized US military aid to Kiev, calling it a "very bad investment."said this week that Ukraine cannot defeat Russia on the battlefield and called for a negotiated solution to the conflict.