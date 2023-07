© AP Photo / Lewis Joly



"Today the police are in combat because we are at war. Tomorrow we will enter resistance and the government should be aware of this," police unions said.

"If I was to put money on it I would say that we're going to see another night of violence," SKY News' Siobhan Robbins said while reporting on a gun store that was looted.* * *Social unrest spread like cancer across French cities, with hundreds of buildings and vehicles set ablaze. President Emmanuel Macron's government struggled to contain the violence, which was sparked on Tuesday after a teenager was shot dead by a police officer.In an update on Saturday, France's Interior Ministry said. Rioters set fire to 1,350 vehicles and 235 buildings nationwide. About 1,300 people were arrested, while the governmentwith armored vehicles to quell the violence.According to The Telegraph , French police said they wereon Friday night. The country's top police unionsFootage of the chaos overnight:"Many of the protesters identify with the teenager [shot and killed by police earlier in the week], who has been named only as Nahel M. and," The New York Times said.Predictive programming?What's alarming is that French police unions threaten to protest if the government refuses to clamp down hard on the rioting. France is in a state of near anarchy. French police said they were "at war" with "savage hordes of vermin." This is further decay and one step closer to societal collapse. It will be a long summer in Europe. Are these organized rioters attempting a 'color revolution' in France?