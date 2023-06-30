© Unknown

, a non-partisan group of budget experts in Congress has warned.If current laws remain unchanged, Federal government debt will jump fromthe Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned in a report on Wednesday."Such high and rising debt would slow economic growth, push up interest payments to foreign holders of US debt, and pose significant risks to the fiscal and economic outlook", the CBO wrote.such as healthcare programs and social security. As of December 2022, theafter the government suspended the debt ceiling earlier this month to avoid a default.At the same time, the US Federal Reserve has implemented a series of interest rate hikes in recent months in an attempt to curb the nation's worst inflation in decades.In the first quarter of this year, interest payments by the US government spiked to 3.5% of GDP, up from 2.4% in the same period in 2022, market strategist Charlie Bilello said earlier this month, noting that this was the largest annual increase on record.The CBO report also predicted that the gap between spending and revenues will generally increase over the coming decades, reaching 10% of GDP by 2053.According to the budget group,in relation to GDP over the next three decades.