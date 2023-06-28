Puppet Masters
Biden: 'I sold a lot of state secrets'
Armstrong Economics
Wed, 28 Jun 2023 19:52 UTC
The only time Joe Biden speaks the truth is when he goes off script. He has said it before that his people would be mad at him for speaking without direction. Biden is currently (not) under investigation for selling state secrets to Ukraine and China. We know without a shadow of a doubt that his son Hunter obtained lucrative business contracts overseas while traveling on Air Force Two. We've heard, "10% for the big guy," with no investigation. Now, the POTUS is openly mocking us for being above the law.
"We're — we're going to see more technol- — technological change — you've heard me say this a number of times — in the next 10 years than we saw in the last 50 years — and maybe in the next few years — the last 50 years," Biden eloquently said. "Sometimes it's a little difficult to say too much in front of all the press present here," Indian PM Modi responded, likely glad he has the BRICS pact to rely on after seeing Biden's mental decline on full display. You can see Modi's absolute shock when Biden ADMITS to selling state secrets. That was not a joke but a slip of the tongue.
Biden embarrassed the entire nation during his meeting with Modi. He saluted the Indian national anthem before slowly lowering his hand after his handlers told him that "The Star-Spangled Banner" was not playing. He refused to let go of Modi's hand after walking down the podium, and his wife Jill was clearly flustered, not knowing where to stand. America looks weak because our leader is weak.
Biden has made a mockery of America and the due process of law. He implemented laws as a senator to punish men for crimes his own son committed without penalty. He has had his political opponents arrested in true dictator fashion. The intelligence agencies work for him, or at least for the deep state propping him up. And now, days after the WhatsApp message revealed Hunter used his father's name for power, he "jokes" about selling state secrets. To quote Joe Biden himself, "This man cannot remain in power."
Reader Comments
Come on, man! How mentally damaged does a person have to be before it's time to strap them to a gurney?
Biden has made a mockery of America and the due process of law.Biden is proof that shabbas goyim are really really bad actors, the khazars should have trashed this load stain a long time ago.
who next - Mr Magoo ?
the United States, home to 330 million enablers, and he, little ole Joe Biddable, has made a mockery of America ?I’d be voting for Hong Kong Phooey if I could but I’m a Limey not a Sherman so I gotta leave that up to my cousins across the pond
who next - Mr Magoo ?
Also another statement. Putin is losing the war in Iraq, as a President of the Free World, he is making a mockery of himself, but also the once great Nation of the US, which ended in 1963..
[Link]