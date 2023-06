Biden: I Sold A Lot of State Secrets

© YouTube

He has said it before that his people would be mad at him for speaking without direction. Biden is currently (not) under investigation for selling state secrets to Ukraine and China. We know without a shadow of a doubt that his son Hunter obtained lucrative business contracts overseas while traveling on Air Force Two. We've heard, "10% for the big guy," with no investigation. Now, the POTUS is openly mocking us for being above the law."We're — we're going to see more technol- — technological change — you've heard me say this a number of times — in the next 10 years than we saw in the last 50 years — and maybe in the next few years — the last 50 years," Biden eloquently said . "Sometimes it's a little difficult to say too much in front of all the press present here," Indian PM Modi responded, likely glad he has the BRICS pact to rely onYou can see Modi's absolute shock whenThat was not a joke but a slip of the tongue.Biden embarrassed the entire nation during his meeting with Modi. He saluted the Indian national anthem before slowly lowering his hand after his handlers told him that "The Star-Spangled Banner" was not playing. He refused to let go of Modi's hand after walking down the podium, and his wife Jill was clearly flustered, not knowing where to stand.Biden has made a mockery of America and the due process of law. He implemented laws as a senator to punish men for crimes his own son committed without penalty. He has had his political opponents arrested in true dictator fashion. The intelligence agencies work for him, or at least for the deep state propping him up. And now, days after the WhatsApp message revealed Hunter used his father's name for power, he "jokes" about selling state secrets. To quote Joe Biden himself,