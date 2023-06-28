© Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP



US policymakers are being consumed by their desire to undermine Russia at all costs, which is pushing them to pump Ukraine with more and more weapons, Moscow's embassy in Washington has said.In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy commented on the Pentagon's latest decision to provide Ukraine with an additional $500 million security assistance package, including armored vehicles, anti-tank systems, and various types of ammunition.It added that the Russian military is "debunking the myths about the 'unsurpassed quality' of American and NATO weapons" on a daily basis as the conflict continues, citing "mangled machinery smoking on the fields of Donbass" as a prime example.Since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022,Meanwhile, Russia said it had destroyed dozens of Ukrainian tanks and other heavy equipment as it repelled Kiev's ongoing counteroffensive, including several German-supplied Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley armored vehicles. Videos published on social media have shown the destruction of Western-supplied armor.Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev had lost about 30% of its Western-supplied equipment. On Tuesday, he claimed that, since the start of the counteroffensive on June 4, Ukraine had lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles.