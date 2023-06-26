© RIA News



The Kremlin 'tower' of hardliners (party of war) could be strengthened by the extent to which the first phase of the war from the initial invasion up to mobilization and the new, apparent 'full war' strategy is seen as a failure and the result of influence of the 'party of compromise' on Putin. Winners will be Nikolai Patrushev, his sons, the 'private' military company Wagner's Yevgenii Prigozhin, among others. At this point it is difficult to discern evidence of the war party's strengthening, since Patrushev and his sons as well as Prigozhin were on the rise around Putin before February 2022, with Patrushev becoming the Kremlin's chief ideologist and Prigozhin an increasingly powerful Russian actor abroad and at home. With Russia's full turn away from the West and the war necessitating a harsher line at home and abroad, the consolidation of hardliners' power is complete and the influence of Patrushev and Prigozhin each is growing.

The possibility of a move by hardliners against the Putin's balance of power between hardline siloviki and regime liberal economic and financial officials or even against Putin himself is the most likely of the three possible, though still highly unlikely scenarios.

WHAT

HAPPENED

WHY

IT HAPPENED

This was a one-man show carried out by an out-of-control narcissistic gangster-like personality, with political aspirations.

Prigozhin is an adventurer with delusions of grandeur

there was a military oligarch named Prigozhin trying to save his business venture through coercion of his competitors

IMPLICATIONS

Gordon M. Hahn, Ph.D., is an Expert Analyst at Corr Analytics, www.canalyt.com. Websites: Russian and Eurasian Politics, gordonhahn.com and gordonhahn.academia.edu



Dr. Hahn is the author of the new book: Russian Tselostnost': Wholeness in Russian Thought, Culture, History, and Politics (Europe Books, 2022). He has authored five previous, well-received books: The Russian Dilemma: Security, Vigilance, and Relations with the West from Ivan III to Putin (McFarland, 2021); Ukraine Over the Edge: Russia, the West, and the "New Cold War" (McFarland, 2018); The Caucasus Emirate Mujahedin: Global Jihadism in Russia's North Caucasus and Beyond (McFarland, 2014), Russia's Islamic Threat (Yale University Press, 2007), and Russia's Revolution From Above: Reform, Transition and Revolution in the Fall of the Soviet Communist Regime, 1985-2000 (Transaction, 2002). He also has published numerous think tank reports, academic articles, analyses, and commentaries in both English and Russian language media.



Dr. Hahn taught at Boston, American, Stanford, San Jose State, and San Francisco State Universities and as a Fulbright Scholar at Saint Petersburg State University, Russia and was a senior associate and visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Kennan Institute in Washington DC, the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, and the Center for Terrorism and Intelligence Studies (CETIS), Akribis Group.