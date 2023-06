© AP / Evan Vucci



National Security Council spokesman John Kirby walked out of a briefing when quizzed on the president's dealings with China.US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with reporters on Friday over allegations that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter took part in a scheme to pressure a Chinese businessman.The message was handed to a Republican investigative committee by an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower last month, andThat person led a probe into Hunter's tax affairs in 2020, but turned to the GOP panel to allege that the Justice Department covered up tax fraud by the president's son.Kirby refused to comment on the text message. "I'm just not going to do it. All right? I'm not going to do it," he replied to Rosen, before leaving the podium and ending the briefing.Biden's foreign business dealings are currently being investigated by the Republican-run House Oversight Committee, while his tax affairs are being probed by the House Ways and Means Committee. In the Senate, Republican lawmakers have also applied pressure on the Bidens, alleging that they took bribes from a Ukrainian gas executive while Joe Biden was vice president.The allegations against the Biden family surfaced before the 2020 election, when the New York Post published documents found on Hunter's laptop. The files detail Hunter's involvement in numerous foreign business ventures, including a highly-paid stint on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm, multimillion-dollar deals in China that hinged on introducing partners to his father, and an alleged scheme to arrange funding for a Pentagon contractor to study hazardous biological agents in Ukraine.