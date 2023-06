Best of all even Prigohzin himself admitted this when he said there wasn't or was very little bloodshed in his capitulation speech. What happened to the 2000 guys or was it two million now?

Wagner mainly stood down and Prighozin took a core group who he had lied to on his little caravan to almost Moscow. They lied about that too.

The internet was and still is abuzz about Prigozhin's complete meltdown. The NAFO crowd was reacting like it was the end of Putin and Moscow was being sacked. The fake news was never ending. The Russophiles spun everything harder than a Trumpanzee into a game of 4D chess where the whole thing was just a psyop. A psyop with no obvious gains.He was a weak but wealthy old man trying desperately to hold onto power.But he was also a suit, a chef, well not even that, he owned catering companies. His role in Wagner was essentially his wealth. He was a businessman, not a military man. He was not planning the tactics on the ground, the commanders were. It does not matter how many videos he posted of himself staring at and drawing lines on a giant table map, on telegram.This neurotic fool fell for every fake story from Ukrainian telegram groups. He would reiterate all the NATO talking points which did nothing but undermine morale as it was designed to do. He thought his forces were about to be enveloped just days before the complete capture of Bakhmut. He had a temper tantrum about a lack of ammo that wasn't real. Round-the-clock shelling proved there was no lack of ammo. Some have speculated that he knew this and was stockpiling it for his planned mutiny. I just see it as part of his normal routine of hand waving and panicking. He filmed himself in front of Wagner corpses as he did more kvetching.. Some spun this to be a psyops too that he just trying to lure more Ukranians into Bakhmut by pretending he was on the ropes. Not so as in the most recent mutiny he cited this example again byWhy lie about the ammo now? Bakhmut is over and Wagner wasn't seeing combat. It is because it was never a trick, it was him stuck in full panic mode, in love with his grandiose vision of himself.He would go on telegram daily and openly express his desperation and fears. Now why do that? There are formal ways to complain up the command chain without doing a public display. But for an egomaniac, everything has to be a public display. He was aiming the whole time to get people in the rank and file to join him.There was no 4D chess. This failed mutiny was seen coming from far away. Even people on ANC Report were calling to have him arrested months ago.But in the end despite full Zio-Media fanfare, it was just an embarrassment.Prigozhin made his stunt lecturing actual officers about his beliefs and citing fake news to back himself up. He made a bunch of hand waving claims but did not produce any documents to backup his smear on the Russian defense ministry. Most laughable of all was the false flag he used as a pretext to begin his so called march for justice.Hey why not bust out TikTok too? He had a very lame and very quickly debunked video that was supposed to be this bombing followed by nothing more than a guy running through the woods yelling like an Eastern Europe Paul Rever that the Russians were coming.That was it. CongratulationsNow the NAFO jumped all over this because they don't care what is true or not and they don't argue in good faith. But others fell for this as well.But that didn't matter because look a guy yelling in the woods on telegram.They claimed to be much closer than they were and yet a bridge shown in their footage placed them far further away than they claimed. Of course Twitter didn't care. They were saying Putin had fled Moscow. They claimed Wagner was capturing a nuclear weapons depo and that Russian military were joining Prigohzin in droves. The claims they made in theTwitter Space were so outlandish it would make even Alex Jones blush. Hours later they all had to eat crow.Now I was invited to that space with Elon retweeted, but I was unable to speak or listen to it as I like many were booted from the group seconds after joining it. This seems to be a bug, not censorship otherwise why invite me at all? I suspect Twitter still has many shadow-banning codes floating around. They discovered recently that even Musk himself had limits on his account.No this was not all planned with Prigozhin either. They were not concealing troop movements. You can't conceal movements of that size or do any big arrow moves without being noticed. This is the satellite era. More than likely Russia was waiting for this time bomb to go off and anticipated dissolving Wagner would push him over the edge.. Making him yet another exiled Jewish Oligarch was perfect. He does have SOME loyalists and because of the Ukraine situation, the last thing Moscow needs is an internal fight. The safest thing at the moment is to just deport the troll agitator. He isn't worth the risk or any type of civil war even f it is just to crush a couple thousand loyalists. It would look terrible and hurt relations and trust with Russian allies.The drama has passed and now it's back to Ukraine's failed offensive, where so far, they cannot even get out of the gray zone.Oh and this ambition disappeared. :)