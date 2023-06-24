A tornado wreaked havoc in Bacolor, Pampanga on Thursday, damaging several homes, establishments, and a church, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.Based on NDRRMC's initial report, the tornado occurred in Barangay Cabalantian, particularly in Sitio Banlic and Cabalantian Church area at 5:30 p.m. as they experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms."Some homes were reported with minor damage, detached power lines, and fallen trees," the NDRRMC said.According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), one person sustained a minor injury and was brought to Makabali Hospital for medical treatment.At least 32 structures, including 26 houses, five business establishments, and a church, were damaged due to the reported tornado, the PRO3 said.In a Facebook post on Thursday, Bacolor's Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said the Cabalantian Church's ceiling and stained glass collapsed.The roofs of several homes in a subdivision were reportedly blown away by the tornado, the MDRRMO said.A gas station along Jasa Road and a grocery store along San Fernando Lubao Road were also damaged by the tornado.The power lines along the tornado's path are littered with detached roofing materials. Power interruption was also reported.Fallen trees were also seen on San Fernando Lubao Road, according to the MDDRMO.The NDRRMC said local authorities conducted clearing operations in the concerned area.Joviland Rita/ VAL, GMA Integrated News