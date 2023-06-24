© Getty Images



Half of Americans believe President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, received preferential treatment from prosecutors who reached a deal that would allow the younger Biden to plead guilty to tax charges but avoid a gun-related conviction, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a federal prosecutor appointed by Republican former president Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that Hunter Biden, 53, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could avert a conviction on a gun-related charge."What do these jerks in the House want Joe Biden to do?" MSNBC commentator and former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill said.Hunter Biden will make an initial appearance in federal court in Delaware on July 26, a court filing showed on Wednesday.The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults nationwide and has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points.