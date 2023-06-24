The two-day poll that closed on Wednesday showed Americans were divided along partisan lines in their views on the case, with 75 percent of Republicans seeing preferential treatment compared with just 33 percent of Democrats.
Most respondents said the case would not affect their likelihood of voting for the elder Biden next year when he is seeking reelection.
Comment: Then most respondents are idiots.
U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a federal prosecutor appointed by Republican former president Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that Hunter Biden, 53, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could avert a conviction on a gun-related charge.
Trump and his Republican allies charged that the plea agreement amounted to special treatment for Biden's son. Weiss was one of a few Trump-appointed prosecutors that Biden asked to stay on after he took office in January 2021, to avoid the appearance of tampering in politically sensitive investigations.
Media pundits largely dismissed concern that Hunter Biden received special treatment and downplayed the charges he pleaded guilty to.
"What do these jerks in the House want Joe Biden to do?" MSNBC commentator and former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill said.
Hunter Biden will make an initial appearance in federal court in Delaware on July 26, a court filing showed on Wednesday.
According to court filings, Hunter Biden received taxable income of more than $1.5 million in 2017 and in 2018 but did not pay income tax those years despite owing in excess of $100,000.
He is also charged with unlawfully owning a firearm from roughly Oct. 12 to Oct 23, 2018, when he was using and addicted to crack cocaine. For that charge, he entered a pretrial diversion agreement, an alternative to prosecution that is sometimes used to allow defendants to avoid prison time or a criminal conviction.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults nationwide and has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points.
