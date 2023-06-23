Hunter Biden's lawyer Chris Clark on Tuesday appeared on Biden-friendly MSNBC to discuss the joke charges against Hunter with host Katy Tur.Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a "diversion case.""Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of failure to file tax payments when due," one of his lawyers, Chris Clark, said in a written statement. "A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."MSNBC's Katy Tur asked Hunter's lawyer Chris Clark if the "Laptop from Hell" had anything to do with the investigation.Chris Clark said he doesn't know if prosecutors used Hunter's laptop for their investigation."Why not?" Katy Tur asked."I don't know. You'd have to ask the prosecutors," Chris Clark said.WATCH:Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop is a treasure trove for investigators but the FBI purposely turned a blind eye and protected the Biden Crime Family.Hunter was not charged for potential crimes against minors, illegal gun purchase, drug possession, prostitutes, money laundering and influence peddling - all of which were well documented on his "Laptop from Hell."