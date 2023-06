"I have witnessed hundreds of Director SVTCs and have never seen a direct threat like that any other time," the whistleblower asserted.A top official with the FBI has filed a protected disclosure to the Office of the Inspector General alleging that FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate told the bureau's internal critics of its Jan. 6-related cases to seek employment elsewhere and offered to personally address his subordinates' agents concerns.Abbate reportedly went on to insist that the bureau's responses to both matters had been consistent and that it was conducting itself properly.Abbate allegedly made the statement during a routine Secure Video Teleconference (SVTC), the bureau's weekly Wednesday meeting in which the FBI director addresses all of the bureau's divisions. The field office heads, foreign legal attaches, and headquarters divisions typically attend that event, the affidavit states.The FBI provided the following statement to Just the News:"Throughout his 27-plus year career, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate has strongly supported the people and the work of the FBI, treating employees with dignity, compassion, and respect. He continues to proudly serve the American people and the FBI as Deputy Director. Deputy Director Abbate is going nowhere and any suggestion otherwise is baseless."One of Empower's clients, Special Agent Stephen Friend had raised concerns about the bureau's alleged manipulation of crime statistics, its treatment of Jan. 6 defendants, and its use of SWAT teams. He further claims that the FBI suspended him for raising concerns about those matters.The organization further wrote to key congressional leaders, asking that they look into the claims and hold Abbate accountable."The FBI is not a private club for FBI executives to make in their own image," he continued. "It is an extremely important agency that is supposed to enforce the law without prejudice. Empower Oversight respectfully requests that you work swiftly to independently corroborate this information with other witnesses, publicly document your findings, and hold Deputy Director Abbate accountable."Ben Whedon is an editor and reporter for Just the News. Follow him on Twitter