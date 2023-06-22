'Sexual acts filmed'

'Kind and caring' husband

A French husband drugged his unsuspecting wife nightly in their house in Provence and invited at least 51 men to rape her over the course of a decade.The suspect known only as Dominique P, allegedly contacted the other men on an internet forum called "à son insu" ("without him/her knowing") in which members discuss performing sexual acts on their unwitting, and thus non-consensual partners, often drugged.The forum was on a French web chat site whose exchanges are erased after a few hours and has been linked to criminal investigations into paedophile, racist or anti-Semitic content and the sale of illicit substances.Dominique P, a pensioner married to his wife Françoise (not her real first name) for more than 50 years and with whom he has three adult children, allegedly mixed the anti-anxiety drug Témesta (Lorazepam) into her evening meal before his "guests" arrived at their home in Mazan, near Carpentras.Tobacco and perfume were banned to avoid strong smells that could waken his wife. The men had to wash their hands in hot water to avoid sudden change of temperature, undress in the kitchen to avoid leaving any clothes in the bedroom, park near a school and walk in the dark to the house to avoid arousing neighbours' suspicions."He insisted that none of the men who came to his house gave up going through with sexual acts on his wife given her state. He never used violence or threats against anyone so that rapes would be committed. Each individual was in possession of his free will to stop these acts and leave," wrote Avignon prosecutors cited by Le Monde.When local police asked his wife to talk about her husband, she described him as a "great guy" who was "kind and caring" who had tried to get her to agree to partner-swapping but she refused as "she didn't like to be touched without having feelings (for someone)".She has filed for divorce.Dominique P, meanwhile, reportedly told investigating magistrates he still loves his wife, calling her "a saint"."She was his first love, indeed the only love of his life," said his lawyer, Béatrice Navarro.Should investigating magistrates follow the prosecutor's recommendations, a trial - which Le Monde said would be historic in size for such a case - is expected to take place next year.