I guess Anthony Blinken just loves Chinese food. Because that's all he got from the Chinese on his visit to Beijing.
Peking Duck
© News Forensics/Substack
After a sit-down with the Chinese who explained the facts of life to him, he was rewarded with Beijing Duck. But no doggy bag. In fact, he didn't get to take anything home at all. Naturally, his huge, incestuous political family in both parties bitched about not getting souvenirs.

Blinkey's statement "We do not support Taiwan independence? has been widely reported.

Of course, not the rest of that statement.

"We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side. We continue to expect the peaceful resolution of cross-strait differences. We remain committed to meeting our responsibilities under the Taiwan Relations Act, including making sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself."

This is known as having your Beijing Duck and eating it too.

As in: "We admit China's sovereignty--just like we stand for Ukraine's sovereignty over Russian Ukraine.

But we are giving guns and missiles to Taiwan so they can declare independence, if they want. We might even fight a war with China to help them!

On the other hand, we definitely won't give guns and missiles to Donbass and Lugansk for their war of independence---which they actually have a legal right to under the UN charter and international law."

The US doesn't do "legal" -- much less "logical". For Americans, consistency is the hobgoblin of Un-American minds- as Kipling wrote-- "lesser breeds without the law".

So, the very next day, Biden called Xi a dictator, making it clear that the US is committed to supporting its defense industry with a proxy war against China once the Russians have finished with Western Ukraine and the market for Patriots and F16s there has dried up.,

Some think that Blinkey went to Beijing looking for some form of rapprochement that might mitigate the US's ever more precarious economic situation which has worsened with the Chinese rapidly dumping US bonds.

Really?

Why then are US states trying to stop China from investing in American agriculture?
US Drought
© News Forensics/Substack
The REAL Yellow Peril — Drought
Climate change poses challenges for the US. Of course, the Chinese could more profitably invest in Russian or Argentinian agriculture.

Most analysts fail by assuming there is method in the madness. In this case, -- just madness.

Or maybe only PR for lesser breeds without WiFi.

If you are going to start a war, even a proxy war, always look like you are trying to avoid one.

And hope for free food.

Jet needs a coffee. Keep in mind, that he and Ichi are the brains of News Forensics. I just clean the kitty litter. Click here for Buymeacoffee.
Jet the Cat