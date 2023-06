© News Forensics/Substack

© News Forensics/Substack



I guess Anthony Blinken just loves Chinese food. Because that's all he got from the Chinese on his visit to Beijing.After a sit-down with the Chinese who explained the facts of life to him, he was rewarded with Beijing Duck. But no doggy bag. In fact, he didn't get to take anything home at all. Naturally, his huge, incestuous political family in both parties bitched about not getting souvenirs.Blinkey's statement "We do not support Taiwan independence? has been widely reported.Of course, not the rest of that statement.This is known as having your Beijing Duck and eating it too.But we are giving guns and missiles to Taiwan so they can declare independence, if they want. We might even fight a war with China to help them!On the other hand, we definitely won't give guns and missiles to Donbass and Lugansk for their war of independence---which they actually have a legal right to under the UN charter and international law."The US doesn't do "legal" -- much less "logical". For Americans, consistency is the hobgoblin of Un-American minds- as Kipling wrote-- "lesser breeds without the law".So, the very next day, Biden called Xi a dictator, making it clear that the US is committed to supporting its defense industry with a proxy war against China once the Russians have finished with Western Ukraine and the market for Patriots and F16s there has dried up., Some think that Blinkey went to Beijing looking for some form of rapprochement that might mitigate the US's ever more precarious economic situation which has worsened with the Chinese rapidly dumping US bonds.Really?Climate change poses challenges for the US. Of course, the Chinese could more profitably invest in Russian or Argentinian agriculture. Or maybe only PR for lesser breeds without WiFi.And hope for free food.