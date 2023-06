© Greg Nash



Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) on Wednesday knocked "conservative media" and clarified comments made in an interview after news outlets reported on a clip in which she appeared to say former President Trump needs to be "shot" and then quickly corrected herself to say "stopped." Fox News , the New York Post and the Washington Examiner were among the outlets that covered her initial remarks, all of which noted her apparent verbal gaffe. Conservatives also shared the clip on Twitter The Virgin Islands delegate is a non-voting member of Congress.