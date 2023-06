[T]he GOP can't build sustainable majorities if our candidates are praising Hitler on the radio, getting arrested by the FBI for participating in the insurrection or being evaluated solely on their loyalty to the guy who lost the last election.

Will Hurd, a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent and former Member of the House of Representatives, has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nominee race, attacking former President Donald Trump in the process.The fierce NeverTrumper is portraying himself as a " common-sense Republican" as he prepares to go up against an already overcrowded Republican primary race. He even attacked the Republican Party on Twitter last year, stating "[I]f we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump — who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House — we all know Joe Biden will win again," Hurd adds.