The fierce NeverTrumper is portraying himself as a "common-sense Republican" as he prepares to go up against an already overcrowded Republican primary race. He even attacked the Republican Party on Twitter last year, stating:
[T]he GOP can't build sustainable majorities if our candidates are praising Hitler on the radio, getting arrested by the FBI for participating in the insurrection or being evaluated solely on their loyalty to the guy who lost the last election."Our enemies plot, create chaos, and threaten the American Dream. At home, illegal immigration and fentanyl stream into our country. Inflation, still out of control. Crime and homelessness growing in our cities... President Biden can't solve these problems," Hurd argues in his campaign launch video.
"[I]f we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump — who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House — we all know Joe Biden will win again," Hurd adds.
Hurd worked for the CIA for nine years, working undercover in countries including India and Pakistan, and gave intelligence briefings to members of Congress.
