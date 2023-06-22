Puppet Masters
Zelensky bans Russian books
RT
Thu, 22 Jun 2023 15:56 UTC
The move comes after Ukrainian citizens registered an online petition on the official presidential website asking for the ban back in May. The petition reached the 25,000-vote threshold required for it to be formally considered by the head of state.
The author of the petition noted that the Ukrainian parliament had already approved the law on June 19, 2022, but that Zelensky had never signed the bill. As a result, Russian books continued to be sold in Ukraine, which undermines "the information security of the state and the economic foundations of Ukrainian book publishing," according to the petition.
"I consider the law to be correct," Zelensky stated in a Telegram post announcing that he had finally signed the legislation.
He noted, however, that the text of the legislation had been sent to EU institutions for an "additional assessment" of whether it could breach Kiev's obligations to protect minority rights, particularly linguistic ones, in the context of Ukraine's application for EU membership.
In a written response to the petition last month, Zelensky explained that there had been a "number of reservations" that prevented the law from being adopted.
The president stated that Ukraine's Ministry of Justice had proposed applying the right of veto to the bill, arguing that completely banning the import and distribution of Russian publications would contradict several articles of Ukraine's constitution.
Additionally, Zelensky said that despite agreeing with the nature of the law, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had also advised vetoing the bill. The ministry had warned that its current version "does not meet the norms and standards of the EU in the field of human rights, including freedom of opinion, protection of the rights of national minorities, prohibition of discrimination on the basis of language, and therefore may complicate the process of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union."
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
St Petersburg, Russia, June 2023: three 179.5-metre high flagpoles form the world's first ensemble of flagpoles of this height built on water
Quote of the Day
Censorship reflects society's lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime.
- Potter Stewart
Recent Comments
I saw a recent interview with Trump where he literally claims that his actions rolling out the Jabberwocky saved 100 million lives in the...
"Your words tell me i have been effective in the defence of our democracy." That's ironic. It's precicely that "democracy" that is censuring him.
.....and nothing of real consequence will happen to her. She is the victim of hate, right? ;)
And don't forget to ban all the air blowing over from Russia ! :O
The good news is that pedophiles not related to Bribem, will be prosecuted. I look forward to the parade of government politicians and...