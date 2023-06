Michael Gove today tore into Conservative Party staff filmed partying during lockdown in flagrant defiance of the rules, saying the footage is 'terrible' and their actions 'indefensible'.Shocking footage shows a Christmas party involving at least 24 revellers at Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London in December 2020.The raucous party was organised by the campaign team of the then London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey, now Lord Bailey.Speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday a furious Mr Gove said he hoped all those filmed were 'contrite', adding: 'It is terrible. I think it is completely out of order.'I want to apologise to everyone who, looking at that image, will think these are people flouting the rules put in place to protect us all...'The fact that this party went ahead is indefensible for the people who were there.'The video, obtained by The Sunday Mirror , is the first time footage has emerged of a rule-breaking party in Westminster.One man, wearing a brightly coloured Christmas jumper, is seen ballroom dancing with a woman dressed in a red dress.The unsteady pair bump into a table laden with party food and wine glasses as they spiral around to the sound of The Pogues' Fairytale of New York.When one man sees he is being recorded, he says: 'Oh Christ.' Then another asks: 'Are you filming this?' Someone else responds: 'Er, it's for the party use.'Holding a glass of red wine and wearing festive braces, Mr Mallett was the Tories' campaign director for the 2021 London mayoral election. He now runs the campaign of Moz Hossain, who wants to stand in next year's mayoral race.'Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak has caved into Boris Johnson and chosen to reward them with honours. It's a sickening insult.'A photograph of the controversial celebrations by Mr Bailey's campaign team was first published in December 2021 and put fresh pressure on Number 10 over its conduct during the pandemic.A Conservative Party spokesman said: 'Formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign.'It was not clear if the spokesman was one of those present in the video.