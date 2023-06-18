Tucker Carlson proves Joe Biden IS a wannabe dictator in epic takedown
Post Millenial
Sun, 18 Jun 2023 18:33 UTC
"Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested," the chyron stated on Tuesday night as the network split the screen between President Trump delivering remarks at Bedminster and Biden in Washington.
Biden's DOJ had arrested and arraigned Trump on 37 charges stemming from Trump's retention of classified documents after vacating the Oval Office in Janaury 2021. Biden has his own massive trove of classified documents, but apparently no one at the "independent" DOJ has even questioned that.
"If the banner on Fox was false, why the hysteria?" Carlson asked.
"Of course, Joe Biden is not a wannabe dictator. Just because he's trying to put the other candidate in prison for the rest of his life for a crime he himself committed, doesn't mean he has a totalitarian impulse," Carlson said, noting the response, or lack thereof, to questions on the matter by press secretary Karine Jean Pierre.
Carlson stated that in being a wannabe dictator, "there is money," noting that "they enrich themselves and their families, their tribe, even as the countries they govern grow steadily poorer and more desperate." Photos of growing homeless encampments graced the screen.
"They use the official functions of their government to funnel cash to themselves. They don't bother to hide the fruits of this." Carlson was referring to recently revelations that Biden likely took a $10 million bribe to affect US foreign policy toward Ukraine, or at least to help a corrupt energy company achieve its aims both in Ukraine and in the US, during his time as VP.
Carlson said that "ordinary people resent it," stating that "people gather in large numbers to protest the rule of their dictator. If they dry that, they'll be arrested by state security services, even after the fact." Ordinary people did gather on January 6, 2021, to state their opposition to the incoming corrupt regime.
Noting the death Ashli Babbitt on January 6, 2021 at the hands of the Capitol Police, who shot the unarmed woman, Carlson said, "that's the message a wannabe dictator would send." Years later, while protesting, Babbitt's mother was also arrested. Attendees at the Capitol riot on January 6 are still being rounded up and arrested by Biden's DOJ.
"And by the way, it's not just public protests that would be banned in a dictatorship. You wouldn't be allowed to complain from your own home," Carlson said. "Unauthorized opinions expressed on the internet would be censored. Go too far, press too deep, tell too much truth and we'll just erase your opinions." During his time on Fox News, Carlson reported on a woman who was visited by police for expressing an opinion on Facebook.
Carlson stated that for those who "dissent from the program, self-defense is an unaffordable privilege. Turn in your guns, Mr and Mrs peaceful opposition. You're a danger to society and we know who you are." Biden, of course, is a constant proponent of abolishing weapons, and spoke out against Kyle Rittenhouse, a man who at 17 was forced to defend himself against a mob threatening to kill him during a riot in Kenosha, Wisc. that CNN called "fiery but mostly peaceful."
"But in the end, the main reason, you know, Joe Biden is not a wannabe dictator is because he just does not fit the profile as a man. Dictators have that look, you know one when you see one. Dictators build cults of personality around themselves."
Carlson cited the example of Kim Il Sung in North Korea who "developed an enormous baseball-sized tumor on the back of his neck... In North Korea, state media didn't ignore it, they pretended it doesn't exist." The media, pundits and Democrat politicians routinely cover for Biden's obviously declining mental state.
"Thankfully, nothing like that is happening in our country or ever will," Carlson said sarcastically, which is as he delivered the entire episode.
Carlson also noted a recent video from Biden in which he stated "these are our kids" in reference to LGBTQ youth. Biden is obsessed with so-called "trans kids," and demands that parents across the country "affirm" their children if those children beleive they were born in the wrong body.
"See? Joe Biden isn't saying your children belong to him like a dictator would. He's saying something very different from that. He's saying America's children are 'our children, not against alone, ours.' You share your children with Joe Biden evenly right down the middle with alternating weekends. You've got joint custody with Joe Biden, and you can thank heaven that you do. "
"That's Joe Biden. Our nation's father, and this ladies and gentlemen, is now his fatherland. Just don't call it a dictatorship. We'll have to issue a statement disavowing you."