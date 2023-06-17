© Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

London and Washington run the show in the "rules-based world order," trying to dictate policy to their own allies as well as countries outside the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT on Friday.Russia fully understands that building relations with other countries needs to be based on mutual benefits and equal partnerships, Lavrov said in an interview with RT at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).The only Western state benefiting from the current situation is the US, Lavrov claimed, "and the UK is always somewhere around, helping America reach its selfish goals."Lavrov took particular exception to Western proclamations that their support for Kiev is "defending democracy" and that Ukraine is fighting for "Western values" in the conflict with Russia.