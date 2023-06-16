© AFP / Ed Jones

The return of Donald Trump to the White House would herald a "peaceful future," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said."If President Trump had won the last presidential election here in the US, this war would not have broken out," Szijjarto told Newsmax, an American conservative broadcaster, on Tuesday.While mainstream Republicans have lined up to support US President Joe Biden's policy of indefinite military aid to Ukraine, Trump and a small number of his supporters in Congress have accused Biden of instigating a global war by continuing to rule out peace talks while progressively heavier weapons keep flowing to Kiev.Trump maintains that the conflict never would have started if he were president, and that he could "have that war settled in one day" if elected in 2024.Orban has made no secret of his support for Trump. On the eve of Trump's appearance before a New York court to face campaign finance charges last month, Orban took to Twitter to urge the embattled Republican to "keep on fighting," adding "we are with you." Years earlier, the Hungarian premier was the first foreign leader to endorse Trump's successful 2016 campaign, and backed Trump's re-election bid in 2020.