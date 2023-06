© PressTV



China and France's Total trading liquid national gas in yuan

Russia and China using the ruble or yuan for more than 70% of their trade

India and Russia trading oil in rupees

Brazil's Banco BBM becoming the first Latin American bank to join China's SWIFT alternative -- the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS)

19 countries applying to join BRICS, the a geopolitical rival to the the G7 that originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa

In the latest shot fired in the growing rebellion against US dollar dominance,that has long served as the globe's financial nervous system."The secretary general of the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) says Iran's financial messaging system SEPAM will replace SWIFT, a dollar-based international system, in trade exchanges between ACU members beginning next month," Iran's IRNA News Agency reported.At a Tehran summit in May, ACU members agreed to establish a SWIFT alternative within a month. The adoption of Iran's SEPAM will be an interim measure , asEstablished in 1974, the ACU now comprises the central banks of Belarus and Mauritius applied for ACU membership at the May summit meeting.Along with Russia and Belarus, Iran has been excluded from SWIFT as part of the US economic sanctions regime. linking Iran's SEPAM with the Financial Messaging System of the Bank Of Russia. In May, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told press that "approximately 80% of our mutual settlements are in national currencies: rials and rubles."The quantity of US sanctions exploded by 933% between 2000 and 2021.You needn't be a current target of US sanctions to be attracted to non-dollar trade alternatives. "In the face of the American empire's relentless and compulsive use of sanctions to punish noncompliance with its edicts,wrote Brian McGlinchey at Stark Realities The ACU's move follows. As catalogued by The Cradle's Pepe Escobar, a sampling includes:As Escobar summed up the world-changing transition,De-dollarization is an inevitable response to system collapse. In a Sun Tzu 2.0 environment, it is no wonder the Russia-China strategic partnership exhibits no intention of interrupting the enemy when he is so busy defeating himself."