© Sopa Images/Contributor

One of the Privacy Threshold Analyses says UAB's work will initially be focused on "counter-terrorism, illegal opioid supply chain, transnational crime, and understanding/characterizing/identifying the spread of disinformation by foreign entities, including the study of bot detection," but that the methods should "scale to other DHS domains."

© Homeland Security

Internal DHS documents reviewed by Motherboard provide more detail on a DHS plan to monitor social media for content related to terrorists, the illegal opioid trade, and foreign interference bots.as well as identifying information of interest regarding according to internal DHS documents reviewed by Motherboard . The project is dubbedOne of the documents reads: "The Contractor shall develop these attributes to create a methodology for developing a ranking, or 'Risk Score,' associated with the identified accounts. The Contractor shall develop tools to automate the identification process, documenting performance measures and metrics related to automating the identification process."These new documents come after Motherboard reportedThe Brennan Center for Justice obtained the new documents under a public records request and shared them with Motherboard. They include Privacy Threshold Analyses of the project and contracts.one document reads.Managing Director, Liberty & National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, told Motherboard in an email: "The use of automated processes to analyze social media to determine the likelihood that someone is 'pro-terrorist' and to assign a 'risk score' to individuals and groups online has echoes of a discredited Trump administration proposal called thebased on whether they would be a 'positively contributing member of society' or 'contribute to the national interests,' as well as whether they 'intend to commit' a crime or act of terrorism."As a number of experts in machine learning and automated decision-making told DHS less than a year before the Night Fury contract was signed,Another document says the researchers willThis includes developing training data sets, algorithms, and methodologies, the document adds.More specifically, the project planned to develop methods that couldthe document reads. The researcher also planned tobeyond mainstream social networks like Facebook and Twitter to other communities. DHS planned to test the methods against live events unfolding in real-time, such as a hurricane scenario, the document adds.Another task was to create awhich wouldwhere pro-terrorist groups interact, one document reads. UAB would then constantly deliver lists of these accounts and related posts to DHS. UAB was tasked withthe document reads.According to Levinson-Waldman: "In light of the reference to 'pro-Jihad' accounts and the long-standing targeting of the Muslim community by DHS and other federal agencies, it seems likely that"The social media collection and analysis contemplated by Night Fury could also haveRegarding disinformation, the DHS planned for UAB to develop automated tools that would be able to determine if a social media accounts corresponds to a single human, or whether the account was "programmatically generated to exert influence" — a bot.The "lesser" social media networks DHS wanted UAB to also study includedone document reads.part of the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T),according to the documents. UAB submitted a proposal to DHS which was accepted, the document adds. The document says UAB has "deep past experience" in identifying online content, including that related to the gang MS-13, for both private and government stakeholders. DHS awarded the contract in September 2018 with a potential award amount of $3.4 million, according to public procurement records In a statement, a DHS spokesperson told Motherboard: "The Department of Homeland Security is committed to protecting individuals' privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties. DHS uses various forms of technology to execute its mission, including tools to support investigations related to threats to infrastructure, illegal trafficking on the dark web, cross-border transnational crime, and terrorism. DHS leverages this kind of technology in ways that are consistent with its authorities and the law and has safeguards in place to ensure contractors or service providers also limit their work so that it is in compliance with those authorities."