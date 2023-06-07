Society's Child
Tucker Carlson steamrolls Ukraine propaganda (and the MSM) in new show
Wed, 07 Jun 2023 14:43 UTC
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has released the first episode of his new series on Twitter, taking Western news agencies to task for one-sided reporting on the conflict in Ukraine and open hostility toward anybody voicing dissenting views.
Dubbed 'Tucker on Twitter', the show's first ten-minute segment was shared on the social media platform on Tuesday night. The clip opened with a monologue on the alleged Ukrainian attack on a major dam in Russia's Kherson Region this week, which Carlson dubbed "an act of terrorism."
"Blowing up the dam may be bad fo r Ukraine, but it hurts Russia more, and for precisely that reason the Ukrainian government has considered destroying it," he said. Carlson went on to observe that a Ukrainian general had admitted to planning attacks on the Kakhovka dam facility in comments to the Washington Post last December.
While Carlson said he had little doubt that Kiev was behind the incident, he noted that several American media outlets had already suggested that Moscow may have arranged the attack, claiming they view Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as simply "too decent for terrorism."
"Of all the people in the world, our shifty, dead-eyed Ukrainian friend in the tracksuit is uniquely incapable of blowing up a dam. He's literally a living saint, a man in whom there is no sin," he went on, describing the general attitude within the mainstream press.
The pundit drew comparisons to last year's attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to carry natural gas from Russia into Germany. Though Carlson argued it was "obvious" that Ukraine had carried out the sabotage, he said US media outlets had little interest in investigating, helping to make Americans among "the least informed people in the world."
"Not only are the media not interested in any of this, they are actively hostile to anybody who is. In journalism, curiosity is the gravest crime," he continued, adding that while media outlets lie, "mostly they just ignore the stories that matter."
Carlson parted ways with Fox in April, a major shake-up for the media giant, given the prominence of his prime-time program, 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'. He later announced that would move his content to Twitter, where he has released other stand-alone segments similar to his former show. In his signoff for Tuesday's episode, the host voiced hopes that Twitter would be a venue with "no gatekeepers," but vowed to leave the site should that turn out to be false.
Musk who also isn't real, "rescues" Twatter from oblivion and props it up with some limited truth telling prior to Tucker's public firing.
It's all a show folks. Remember they run both sides of the propaganda stream. It's where this is all heading that matters, not the red or blue team colors.
🛸
The simple fact of DeliciousTears statement here is pretty black-pill imho. They run both sides of the propaganda so nothing anyone says can be considered factual. This means there is no hope. It's all captured in perpetuity with no hope for humanity. If you can see it, it can only be false. That's certainly not skepticism, it's not realism, or even cynicism. It's simple pessimism.
The fact of the matter is that Carlson has been counter to MSM for a while now. Even before I left the left at a time when I was not allowed to entertain anything right of center, I had to pay attention to Carlson because he started espousing facts which were corroborated here on sott.net from non-MSM sources before he did stories on them.
While I find the vast majority of politicians and media personalities to be little more than corrupt propagandists, I trust Jimmy Dore, many of the "intellectual dark web" and other sources that have pointed out Carlson's departure from the line he's supposed to toe.
So during this awakening it would be reasonable to give individuals a chance for them to demonstrate their new emerging colours, life was once black and white, I believe this is about to change.
I was generous to acknowledge DT's belief in said statement, Alien's I believe are FACT not fiction, something that is becoming increasingly obvious.
Tucker has history, but also should be given the opportunity to demonstrate his adaptive nature to today's dilemmas, let him speak before shooting him down.
The system is about to hit Rock bottom and many truths will be exposed.
Tucker is waking people up. In an interview he acknowledges that he was a mouthpiece for the globalists. He is atoning for that. So far he is doing the right thing.
"Of all the people in the world, our shifty, dead-eyed Ukrainian friend in the tracksuit is uniquely incapable of blowing up a dam. He's literally a living saint, a man in whom there is no sin," he went on, describing the general attitude within the mainstream press.Shorthand to "but he's Jewish" .... (Just been reading why there are no Nazis in Ukraine)
