Heavy rainfall in Haiti over the past few days has resulted in severe flooding and landslides, inflicting significant damage across the country. The capital city of Port-au-Prince and the Ouest Departments have been particularly affected, with hospitals and other structures suffering damage. In addition, a bridge near Jérémie in the Grand'Anse Department has been destroyed, exacerbating the situation.The relentless downpours that commenced on 01 June 2023, intensified during the early hours of 03 June, leading to overflowing rivers and triggering numerous landslides. In some cases, the situation was further exacerbated by blocked drainage channels and bodies of water.To ensure the safety of its citizens, authorities have carried out the evacuation of 13,390 individuals across multiple departments, including Ouest, Nippes, Sud-Est, Nord-Ouest, and Centre.Around 7,475 families have been affected, mostly in the Ouest department where 5,510 households were affected and over 2,539 households were displaced from their homes. Haiti's Civil Protection reported at least 1,219 houses severely damaged by flooding across the country.Responding to the crisis, the government has established the National Emergency Operations Center (COUN) to coordinate and mobilize resources for disaster relief efforts.Tragically, a separate incident unfolded off the coast of Côte-de-Fer, where an overloaded boat capsized. The incident claimed the life of one person, while 14 individuals were successfully rescued.An earthquake of 4.2 was registered near Abricot in Grand'Anse Department on 04 June.