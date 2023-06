© Thomas Peter/Getty Images



The president has warned that the country must prepare for "worst-case" scenarios as its security situation deteriorates...China faces increasingly difficult and complex national security challenges and must prepare for "worst-case" scenarios by increasing its capacity to deal with internal and external threats, President Xi Jinping has warned.state-run news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying on Tuesday in a meeting with China's top security officials in Beijing. He added that more efforts were needed to modernize the nation's security architecture andXi made his comments to the National Security Commission amid increasing tensions with the US. Just this week,when both men attend a security conference in Singapore in June,China cut off defense and climate ties with Washington last August over alleged meddling by US officials in Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning demanded on Wednesday that the US stop flying spy planes over the South China Sea, calling the flights "dangerous provocations." Her statement came one day after the US Indo-Pacific Command accused a Chinese pilot of causing a near-collision by buzzing his fighter jet in front of an American reconnaissance plane in international airspace above the South China Sea.Xi urged his security chiefs to build up "strategic self-confidence," improve the coordination of their operations and utilize more advanced technology. He called for enhanced real-time monitoring of security threats, a better early warning system and improved handling of computer data and artificial intelligence (AI).Xi said.US President Joe Biden's administration has tried to stymie China's development of advanced semiconductor chips, at least partly because of their importance in advancing AI technology. Those measures have included restrictions on exports of semiconductors and advanced chip-making equipment to China.Last week,citing "significant security risks." Some observers interpreted the move as retaliation for Washington's efforts to contain China's chipmaking industry. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo responded by saying