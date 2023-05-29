© unknown



JFK Assasination - The Orville Nix Film

"The Nix film is at or near the end of its lifespan. Modern image processing should be done. Working directly from the original, assuming it's still in good shape, might reveal data that is not visible on the copies. There are new techniques to bring up detail in an image that might possibly bring out new information that was not visible previously."

"was definitely not a person. It was actually just three bright spots that appear in some frames. I have no expectation that further analysis of the Nix film will change that result."

"Digitizing the original film with modern equipment and analyzing the data with modern image processing techniques could possibly bring out interesting new detail."

"It might tell us more about the impact of the shots on Kennedy's body, both the first shots and the fatal shot. And I think it would. The Kennedy assassination remains an open wound for our country. This film could finally prove - or disprove - the official government conclusion."

A 60-year-old home movie could finally reveal whether multiple shooters, and not a lone gunman, assassinated President John F. Kennedy - but the federal government has been hiding it for decades, according to an explosive new lawsuit.a Dallas maintenance man who recorded the moment of Kennedy's death with his home-movie camera,"It would be very significant if the original Nix film surfaced today," said Jefferson Morley, author of The Ghost and other books about the CIA.With recent advances in digital image processing,Morley explained. "There's a significant loss in quality between the first and second generation" of an analog film like Nix's.Nix's clip, unlike the better known film shot by Abraham Zapruder, was taken from the center of Dealey Plaza as the presidential limousine drove into an ambush on Elm Street in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.It provides the only known unobstructed view of the infamous "grassy knoll" at the time of the fatal shot - the area where, some researchers claim, additional snipers were concealed.Nix's original film was last examined in 1978 by photo experts hired by the House Select Committee on Assassinations.But the technology of the time left the experts in doubt about whether Nix's movie captured those alleged marksmen — and the complete, original film disappeared without a trace.Forty-five years later, computer-enhanced analysis of the original frames could at last solve the mystery, spurring the Nixes back to court after their 2015 lawsuit was dismissed by a different tribunal that lacked jurisdiction in the matter.The new suit, a 52-page filing in the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C., is loaded with dozens of documents that meticulously trace the winding path taken by the original film since Nix created it.When Nix died in 1972, the rights passed to his wife and son. They were never notified when the House Special Committee on Assassinations subpoenaed the original film from UPI in 1978.The lawsuit details the government's startlingly sloppy handling of the priceless piece of American history from that point on, chronicling patchy documentation and lax security. It also alleges that officials at the National Archives and Records Administration have repeatedly lied to the family, claiming never to have had the "out-of-camera original" film in their possession.once their work on it was complete.But time could be running out, a prominent photo expert said.who analyzed photos for the official investigations of the Challenger and Columbia disasters and studied the Nix film in the early 1970s, said:In 1973, Castleman conducted an extensive analysis of one element seen in Nix's film, theThat element, dubbed a "controversial aspect" by the HSCAThe original film could shed important light on other aspects of the assassination as well, Morley said.A source familiar with the new lawsuit said: