© Axiom Space



First Saudi Female Astronaut

Fellow Saudi Astronaut

Experiments

Organised by Axiom Space, this historic journey will feature two Saudi astronauts onboard.a distinguished breast cancer researcher, will make history as the first Saudi woman to embark on a space voyage. Joining her on this mission isa skilled fighter pilot from Saudi Arabia. The team is further complemented bya former NASA astronaut, who will be undertaking her fourth flight to the ISS, anda Tennessee-based businessman, who will serve as the pilot.The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) crew will take off aboard afrom the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in the southern state of Florida at 5:37 pm (2137 GMT). They are due to spend around 10 days on board the ISS, where they should arrive around 1:30 pm on Monday.This endeavor represents a remarkable achievement for the Saudi space program, as it continues to expand its presence in the realm of space exploration.The inclusion of Rayyanah Barnawi as the first Saudi female astronaut showcases the progress being made towards gender equality and increased representation in the field of space exploration."Being the first Saudi woman astronaut, representing the region, it's a great pleasure and honour that I'm very happy to carry," said Barnawi at a recent press conference.She added that, aside from excitement for the research she will carry out on board, she is looking forward to sharing her experience with kids while on the ISS."Being able to see their faces when they see astronauts from their own region for the first time is very thrilling," she said.A career fighter pilot, Al-Qarni said he has "always had the passion of exploring the unknown and just admiring the sky and the stars.""It is a great opportunity for me to pursue this kind of passion that I have, and now maybe just fly among the stars."The mission to the ISS will be the second in partnership with ISS-key holder NASA by Axiom Space, a private space company, which offers the rare voyages for sums that run into the millions of dollars.The company oversees training the astronauts, chartering their means of transport and ensuring the smooth management of their stay.