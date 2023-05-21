Russia has banned 500 Americans, including former US President Barack Obama, from entering the country in retaliation for the latest round of sanctions imposed by the US."In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration... entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.It added that Obama was among those on the list, which alsoEarlier in the day,over the war in Ukraine.on [Vladimir] Putin's ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions," US treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, said in a statement.The treasury department also said it was imposing sanctions on Russia's energy, educational and research institutions in a bid to "limit Russia's future extractive capabilities."Tehran has also slammed Washington's sanctions, saying that the Rasht-Astara railway project is part of its neighbor-oriented strategy, which is based on cooperation for security, development, and common prosperity.In its Friday statement,It further said that, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and dozens of other top officials last year, banning them from entering Russia in response to the Biden administration's "extremely Russophobic policy."Among the targeted individuals were Biden's son Hunter, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, CIA chief William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.