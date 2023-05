Organization behind 15-minute city is mapping consumption-based emissions for New York and London

Will 'meat caps' really lower emissions and improve health?

New York City will begin tracking the carbon footprint of household food consumption and putting caps on how much red meat can be served in public institutions as part of a sweeping initiative to achieve a 33% reduction in carbon emissions from food by 2030. Mayor Eric Adams and representatives from the Mayor's Office of Food Policy and Mayor's Office of Climate & Environmental Justice announced the new programs last month at a Brooklyn culinary center run by NYC Health + Hospitals , the city's public healthcare system, just before Earth Day.Aggarwala — who founded Google smart city subsidiary Sidewalk Labs — celebrated the expanded data collection as forging "a new standard for what cities have to do" and a new way to shape policy.But Adams' presentation at the event focused on food consumption, particularly meat and dairy."Food is the third-biggest source of cities' emissions right after buildings and transportation," Adams said. "But all food is not created equal. The vast majority of food that is contributing to our emission crises lies in meat and dairy products."He added:Adams claims that changing New Yorkers' eating habits will have both climate and health benefits. He said:"We already know that a plant-powered diet is better for your physical and mental health, and I am living proof of that. But the reality is that thanks to this new inventory, we're finding out it is better for the planet."But agricultural economists and regenerative farmers say that calculation isn't actually that simple.Regenerative livestock farmer Will Harris told The Defender, "As a practitioner who has been regenerating depleted land for 30+ years I can tell you that regenerating land is about restarting the cycles of nature that have been broken by industrial farming — and restarting those cycles cannot be done cost effectively without animal impact."He continued:"Sadly there is a percentage of the populace that for whatever reason has decided that animals in the ecosystem are bad and the way to have a healthier planet is to give up that animal impact.The partnership between American Express, New York, London and C40 Cities to map urban emissions was formally launched last week in a C40 press release . The groups will map the consumption-based emissions of both New York and London.It adds that the project "will also pioneer new ways for other cities to measure emissions from urban consumption," adding that there is an "urgent need to reduce the emissions impact of urban consumption, especially what is eaten and the waste in food systems."To that end, "Building data inventories in partnership with city businesses (such as supermarket chains and retailers) is important for cities to measure, plan and act to ensure our cities become better places to live for all people and sustainable business can thrive."The press release bases its claims on a report by the University of Leeds and developer Arup Group The report assesses consumption-based emissions in C40 cities across the world produced by food, clothing, transportation, building infrastructure and household appliances and calls for those emissions to be halved by 2030.Then-Mayor of London Mayor Ken Livingstone founded C40 in 2005 when he convened mayors from 18 cities to agree to cap climate emissions. In 2006, C40 merged with the Clinton Climate Initiative . In July 2020, the group published a framework for cities to " build back better ."Bloomberg Philanthropies is one of C40's major funders. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg previously unsuccessfully tried to impose top-down changes on how New Yorkers consume by instituting a wide-scale ban on large sodas and other sugary drinks. The policy was struck down by a state Supreme Court judge.Mayor Adams' announcement about the C40 Good Food Cities declaration suggests the city will be serving less meat in the future to meet its 2030 goals. Officials from his administration did not specify the targets or the standards that would be used, but did indicate there would be "caps on meat."Meals in the city's hospitals have been made vegetarian by default, although people can request meat if they prefer.New York spends roughly $300 million buying food for schools, homeless shelters, hospitals and prisons each year. According to the NYC Food Policy Dashboard , the city spends only about 1% of its food budget on "ruminate meats."New York's initiative is part of a broader move by global policymakers toward targeting the food system — and meat in particular — as a source of emissions.Meat bans, McKendree said, are "the most extreme policy [for addressing environmental impacts of meat production]. Think about what we ban. We ban toxic chemicals like Agent Orange and things that we know have those environmental impacts."She continued:"But when we think about making policies, we have to ask, what's the issue of concern? And we want to try to target that exact issue. So if our concern is reducing greenhouse gas emissions, then put policies in place that directly reduce carbon or greenhouse gas emissions."But banning beef doesn't have a direct carbon or greenhouse gas emissions effect, it creates a reduction in meat consumption."Instead, she said, policymakers could consider a wide range of other policies — from creating certified products, to subsidies, to taxes, to education through cooperative extension at universities like hers — that would support farmers to produce meat using regenerative practices."I think there's other options and opportunities besides banning or capping meat products," she said.In its March 2023 report on U.S. biotechnology and biomanufacturing innovation, the White House emphasized a coming focus on climate-centric agriculture in the biotech industry.The report followed a September 2022 " Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe and Secure American Bioeconomy," which paves the way for biotechnology to take over food production by opening the door to more lab-grown meats and bioengineered plant foods.As policymakers across the world crack down on meat production, the alternative to meat markets, lab-grown meat industry and insect protein markets are booming.For example, a December 2022 study in Sweden found many plant-based meat alternatives have very high phytate levels — antinutrients that inhibit the absorption of minerals in the human body.As a result, while the meat substitute may appear to contain many of the necessary nutrients, such as iron, the body cannot absorb them according to a report in NutritionInsight Harris said the processed foods that will likely replace the meat that they are taking out of the meals are "less healthy, less good for the environment, and less good for the local rural economy that is rebounding by raising food right. There's a lot of losers in this." Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. is a reporter for The Defender. She wrote and taught about capitalism and politics for 10 years in the writing program at Duke University. She holds a Ph.D. in human geography from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's from the University of Texas at Austin.