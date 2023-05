© John Lamparski/Getty Images



"Almost 50 percent of those hotel rooms are taken up by migrant asylum seekers that we are paying for. So instead of monies coming from people who are visiting us and spending in our tourism, in our Broadway plays, instead of them using those hotels, we are using those hotels."

"When I take a hotel offline and use it for migrants, then we are not getting those residual impacts. So there's the $4.3 [billion], which is going to be higher, I believe."

Nearly half of hotel rooms in New York City today are filled with newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens, living rent-free at the expense of local taxpayers, Mayor Eric Adams (D) says.— many bused from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott (R). The figure representswho have been released into the United States interior or successfully crossed the border.For months, Adams has been giving out lucrative contracts to the city's powerful real estate industry which is housing tens of thousands of migrants in hotels. Most recently, for example,This week, Adams said nearly half of the city's hotel rooms are now filled with border crossers and illegal aliens, calling waves of illegal immigration an "onslaught" that officials are struggling to deal with andAdams said:Last week, Adams said 4,200 border crossers and illegal aliens arrived in New York City with more than 900 arriving in a single day. In total, he said the city is having 13 to 15 migrant buses arrive every day.