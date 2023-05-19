Society's Child
Disney scraps $1B Florida development as war with Florida Gov DeSantis rages on
Fox News
Thu, 18 May 2023 16:31 UTC
The tit-for-tat between The Walt Disney Company and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis escalated further on Thursday, when the entertainment giant abandoned its plans for a new Florida campus in Orlando that would have brought some 2,000 jobs to the state.
Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, told employees in a letter provided to FOX Business that the company is no longer moving forward with its office development in Lake Nona, citing "new leadership and changing business conditions."
According to The New York Times, which first reported the news, the project would have been a nearly $1 billion investment.
Disney first revealed its plans for the Lake Nona campus in July 2021, when D'Amaro informed workers the company would move a few thousand employees from its California headquarters to the new location, praising "Florida's business-friendly climate."
The decision was made under the leadership of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who later became embroiled in a dispute with DeSantis over the state's controversial Parental Rights in Education Law, which critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Some Disney employees have already made the move to Florida, but D'Amaro said in his letter Thursday that the company would discuss those workers' individual situations, "including the possibility of moving you back."
D'Amaro told employees he remains "optimistic about the direction of our Walt Disney World business," and reiterated the company's plans to invest another $17 billion in the resort. He added, "I hope we're able to do so."
A spokesman for Gov. DeSantis said in a statement to FOX Business that Disney's move was "unsurprising."
"Disney announced the possibility of a Lake Nona campus nearly two years ago. Nothing ever came of the project, and the state was unsure whether it would come to fruition," said DeSantis' press secretary, Jeremy Redfern.
He added, "Given the company's financial straits, falling market cap and declining stock price, it is unsurprising that they would restructure their business operations and cancel unsuccessful ventures."
Comment: It appears that Disney is betting that Florida will decide it won't be able to take the financial hit from the cancellation. However, De Santis' sane business and social policies may attract enough new residents to the state to render the threat moot.
Reader Comments
I don't know about you, I don't mind gay, but I'd just assume watch something else for entertainment purposes.
Who needs all the effing suggestions out of disney lately - they cause more harm than good obviously.
There have always been those with homosexual tendencies and so I don't take issue with that and never have and never thought I would, but it is just, nowadays it is so "in everybody face" that I think it demands a bit of response to keep things in proper balance and such.
The response could be something like this - if you want to suck the organ of somebody with the same gender as you have at it, but don't put your shit in my face. Just like if I grow tulips out of my ass.......ah forget it.
Still - if I could grow tulips out my ass, I suspect that could be profitable?
Eff Disney - eff what they have turned into.
I reckon the 4th Turning is upon us?
I think so.
I betcha Walt is rolling in his grave, but really I don't care. If not Walt somebody else would of made the imaginary dream...but problem now is it is in the hands of post-modernist wokist clowns who really hate kids.
I hope Florida doesn't cave.