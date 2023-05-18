On Wednesday, the WAFA news agency reported that Israeli occupation forces demolished a residential building housing 50 Palestinians in East Jerusalem.WAFA reported, specifying that the building is located in the Silwan neighborhood, in East Jerusalem, on the outskirts of the Old City. One of the people who lived in the building assured WAFA that the building was built 40 years ago and that the Al Huseini family bought it 17 years ago.In 2018, however, the Israeli authorities gave the Al Husseini family an eviction order for the demolition of their house, an action that had been repeatedly postponed thanks to appeals before the Justice.Israel seized control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. Since then, its occupying forces have arbitrarily remained in Palestinian territories. In 1980, Israel also annexed the eastern part of Jerusalem, which is considered illegal under the laws of international law.With the support of its military forces, Israel promotes the installation of Jewish settlers in these areas. This form of colonization is justified through various legal strategies, among which is the denial of construction permits to Palestinian families. Subsequently, the Israeli authorities order the demolition of their houses.According to the United Nations Organization for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA),In April, a United Nations think tank called on the international community for "immediate" action to stop the occupation of East Jerusalem.They stressed that theputting 150 Palestinian families living in the Old City, Silwan and Sheikh Yarrah neighborhoods at risk.