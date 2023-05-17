A young man along with 14 cows died in a lightning strike at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna district on Tuesday evening.The dead was Sajib Hossain, 25, son of Alhaj Pramanik, a resident of Kamalpur village of the upazila.Locals said Sajib was returning home from Kamalpur Char of Padma in the evening along with 41 cows. A lightning struck on him, and he died on the spot along with 14 cows.Ishwardi Police Station officer-in-charge Arbinda Sarkar confirmed the matter.