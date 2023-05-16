© Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



Making James Bond politically correct is "almost comical," the author of 'The Satanic verses' insisted.British author and freedom of expression advocate Salman Rushdie has blasted publishers who amend old books with the stated goal of protecting modern readers from being offended.In the US, he said, he noted "the extraordinary attack on libraries and books for children in schools, the attack on the idea of libraries themselves." Conservative lawmakers in some American states have sought to purge from school libraries books that they consider inappropriate for minors, as they depict sexual relations and other mature content.Books by both authors have been scrubbed for their new editions to remove supposedly offensive language.Last year Roald Dahl's children's classics, including 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'Matilda', were stripped of some words, such as "fat" and "ugly", in a move that Rushdie blasted as "absurd censorship" at the time. The publisher later agreed to print the original versions in addition to the updated versions, after a public outcry.Following the same pattern, the James Bond books had negative language about African criminals removed, according to British media.The Indian-born author, 75, has drawn headlines after several attempts were made on his life, including a stabbing last year on a stage in New York. Since 1988 Rushdie has been subjected to death threats over his book 'The Satanic Verses,' which has been branded blasphemous by some adherents of Islam.