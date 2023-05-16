Society's Child
Salman Rushdie slams book publishers over censorship
RT
Tue, 16 May 2023 13:05 UTC
British author and freedom of expression advocate Salman Rushdie has blasted publishers who amend old books with the stated goal of protecting modern readers from being offended. He argued that oversensitive readers can always opt for something else.
Rushdie addressed the issue on Monday evening while receiving the prestigious British Book Award for Freedom to Publish. In his televised acceptance speech, which he delivered via a video link from New York, the writer sounded the alarm over what he perceives as a growing acceptance of censorship in Western nations.
In the US, he said, he noted "the extraordinary attack on libraries and books for children in schools, the attack on the idea of libraries themselves." Conservative lawmakers in some American states have sought to purge from school libraries books that they consider inappropriate for minors, as they depict sexual relations and other mature content.
"I have to say it's also been alarming to see publishers looking to, how should I put this, burglarize the works of such people as Roald Dahl and Ian Flemming," Rushdie added. "I have to say the idea that James Bond can be made politically correct is almost comical."
Books by both authors have been scrubbed for their new editions to remove supposedly offensive language.
Last year Roald Dahl's children's classics, including 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'Matilda', were stripped of some words, such as "fat" and "ugly", in a move that Rushdie blasted as "absurd censorship" at the time. The publisher later agreed to print the original versions in addition to the updated versions, after a public outcry.
Following the same pattern, the James Bond books had negative language about African criminals removed, according to British media. Publishers are now hiring "sensitivity readers" to flag supposedly problematic language in literary works.
"I think this has to be resisted. Books have to come to us from their time and be of their time, and if that's difficult for you to take, don't read them, read another book. But don't try to remake yesterday's work in the light of today's attitudes," Rushdie argued.
The Indian-born author, 75, has drawn headlines after several attempts were made on his life, including a stabbing last year on a stage in New York. Since 1988 Rushdie has been subjected to death threats over his book 'The Satanic Verses,' which has been branded blasphemous by some adherents of Islam.
Comment:
See also:
- Woke censorship mob just getting started: Now James Bond books being rewritten to remove 'racist and sexist' remarks
- Oxford alumni warn woke mob wants 'sensitivity readers' to vet and edit university's oldest newspaper
- Policing the creative imagination: Fiction writers subject to approval from "sensitivity readers" before publication
- And then they came for the kids' books: Woke censors ruin Roald Dahl
- 'I don't care what a bunch of 19-year-old gender-studies students think,' says boss of new publishing imprint offering a home to 'cancelled' authors
- Totalitarian Left eats its own, this time it's young adult fiction authors
Reader Comments
I am not at all a fan of literary revisionism. Today it's Roald Dahl, tomorrow it's the bible, and not revisions from the church, but publishers to avoid "offending" people who aren't even religious and would never read it.
~
( Side note):
In a few days I'm going to find out if any of my pepper plants are still alive - I hope they are. If they are not, it will be a hard lesson learned.
Ken
I mean truly - to do that could utterly destroy the whole point of the story. Truly it could. It is SO WRONG in so many ways.
These "wokist" are digging a deeper and deeper grave for themselves - at the bottom of it will be street signs changed and statues toppled that I suspect will fall upon the wokist body collective when they finally hit the bottom of the grave they have dug for themselves...and then they all die together from suffocation.
~
Good riddance to them and sorry about the street signs and statues cause that is a shame to try to "rewrite" history unpleasant. Not only that but it is stupid to even try to deny history. Why not just learn from it instead of trying to make it up in your misbegotten minds.