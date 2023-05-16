© YouTube; Miller Lite



The beer brand's decision comes in the wake of the ongoing Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney controversy.Miller Lite, one of America's top-selling beers, has pulled down a controversial advert it published in March in honor of Women's History Month, after the video sparked a wave of backlash in recent days, with users accusing the brand of going 'woke.'The host of the video, actress Ilana Glazer, started off by stating that women were the first to ever brew beer and accused the industry of not paying women their proper due."Here's to women," said Glazer, raising a can of Miller Lite and proclaiming that "Without us, there would be no beer."In an apparent response to the backlash, Miller Lite deleted the video from all its social media platforms. However, in a statement to New York Post on Monday, a spokesperson for Molson Coors, which owns the brand, defended the campaign.The backlash against the beer maker comes as a boycott campaign continues against Miller Lite's competitor Bud Light, over its controversial endorsement of trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney last month. Bud Light has continued to bleed customers in recent weeks and its nationwide sales are currently down 23.4% compared to last year, according to Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ data.