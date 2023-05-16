Earth Changes
Waterspout on Lake Moultrie, South Carolina - May 14, 2023
YouTube
Tue, 16 May 2023 10:34 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Bear attack on angler suspected after human head found at Japan lake
- Waterspout on Lake Moultrie, South Carolina - May 14, 2023
- How Truman's America Re-Nazified Germany
- Parliamentary staff urged to police pronouns and 'identify transphobia'
- IPCC admits many of its gloomy climate forecasts are of "low likelihood"
- Flesh-eating zombie drug 'tranq' takes over LA streets as users with rotting skin are seen
- Colorado mom sues school that recruited sixth-graders for secret after-school gender and sexuality club
- Scott Ritter: Ukraine's 'counteroffensive' - myth or reality?
- UK's unusual winter and spring: Colder, wetter, with less sunlight hours - BBC meteorologist
- Santorini is still an active volcano, scientists remind tourists
- Symbolic links between Gobekli Tepe and Catalhoyuk
- US splurges $1 billion on Russian uranium despite sanctions war
- Astronomers observe the first radiation belt seen outside of our solar system
- Turkey elections: Why Europe is desperate to see Erdogan lose
- CBS segment highlights how adding bugs to the food system 'could be a game-changer' to fight climate change
- France wants to sanction football players for rejecting LGBTQ jerseys
- Pentagon doesn't vet proxy fighters over possible rape and torture histories - NYT
- Japanese protesters call for US military to be evicted
- Philippines marks claim to disputed Spratly Islands
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Freedom in Tyranny: Ernst Jünger's The Forest Passage
- Scott Ritter: Ukraine's 'counteroffensive' - myth or reality?
- Turkey elections: Why Europe is desperate to see Erdogan lose
- Philippines marks claim to disputed Spratly Islands
- Zelensky plotted attacks deep inside Russia - WaPo
- WaPo deletes 'treason' quotes from Zelensky interview
- Biden and DHS secretary claim 'white supremacy' is the greatest US terror threat
- State Dept. leak exposes Blinken: Emails show he protected China during spy balloon debacle
- Neo-Nazi terror threat grows as Ukraine fighters jailed in France
- Soros partly controls human rights court - Medvedev
- Iran and Egypt to restore diplomatic ties
- "Bold goals": Biden's Executive Order will have us bioengineering everything
- Kremlin: Ukraine now de-facto 'state-sponsor of terrorism'
- King Charles and WEF set meeting for September to accelerate goals of U.N. Agenda 2030
- Outrage over WHO guidance on sexuality for INFANTS
- Election group with ties to Soros, Zuckerberg meets in Washington for conference closed to public
- Zelensky says Ukraine will not attack Russian territory in counteroffensive
- Our two deep states, one public, one private
- Republicans to take legal action against Sec. of State Blinken's refusal to share Afghanistan memo warning Taliban to rapidly take Kabul upon US withdrawal
- South Africa responds to US claims of weapons deliveries to Russia
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: NATO Weapons Go Boom, British Missiles Strike Russia - Ukraine War Escalates
- Parliamentary staff urged to police pronouns and 'identify transphobia'
- Flesh-eating zombie drug 'tranq' takes over LA streets as users with rotting skin are seen
- Colorado mom sues school that recruited sixth-graders for secret after-school gender and sexuality club
- US splurges $1 billion on Russian uranium despite sanctions war
- CBS segment highlights how adding bugs to the food system 'could be a game-changer' to fight climate change
- France wants to sanction football players for rejecting LGBTQ jerseys
- Pentagon doesn't vet proxy fighters over possible rape and torture histories - NYT
- Japanese protesters call for US military to be evicted
- NY hotels evict veterans to house migrants
- America's state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is truly 'Pulitzer-level stuff'
- Don't Tread on Me!
- Record-low 15% of Americans view China favorably
- Recession fears mount as German industrial output falls
- US attorney general approves transfer of seized assets from Russian oligarch to Ukraine
- FIRE amicus brief urges Supreme Court to close the door on speech-chilling criminal defamation laws
- Jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of murdering 2 of her children
- Now calling criminals 'convicts' is offensive: Prison service tells warders to drop the phrase 'ex-con' and instead call them 'persons with lived experience'
- Audience favorite: Trump town hall boosts CNN's ratings to 5x HIGHER than typical night
- Russia begins to annul visas of Finnish citizens shopping for fuel, restores visa-free access to Georgians
- Huge explosions as Russia destroys military facilities holding dozens of tons of munitions in at least two locations in Ukraine
- How Truman's America Re-Nazified Germany
- Symbolic links between Gobekli Tepe and Catalhoyuk
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Freedom in Tyranny: Ernst Jünger's The Forest Passage
- Stunning mosaic of Trojan hero Aeneas unearthed in Turkey
- Evidence of ice age human migrations from China to the Americas and Japan
- 100,000 year old tooth enamel provides clues to hunter-gatherer lifestyle of Neanderthals
- Underwater archaeologists discover a 7,000-year-old road in Croatia
- First of its kind coin of Queen Fastrada and Charlemagne found
- New megalithic monument discovered in heart of Andalusia in southern Spain - 5,000-year-old secret
- Sunken 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery found off Florida Keys
- DNA recovered from 20,000-year-old pendant found in Denisovan cave belonged to woman
- Periods of prolonged droughts caused downfall of Indus megacities
- The 6,000-year-old settlement found on island of Corsica
- Egyptian child mummies reveal high prevalence of anemia
- The Ukraine Crisis in context: Brzezinski's grand chessboard in the 21st Century
- Ancient DNA upends European prehistory: Genes reveal striking diversity within similar ice age cultures
- 'Deep and diversified history of humans on Tibetan Plateau' revealed by genomic study
- Frequent fires struck Antarctica during the age of dinosaurs, 75 million years ago
- Modern-day Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish people have Pictish ancestry
- Roman military camps in desert found by archaeologists using Google Earth
- Santorini is still an active volcano, scientists remind tourists
- Astronomers observe the first radiation belt seen outside of our solar system
- Study finds Bill Gates' lab-grown 'meat' 25 times worse for climate than beef
- Researchers discover that T-cells are able to self-activate to fight tumors
- Babies who have DNA from three different people born in the UK for first time
- Pet parrots were taught to video call each other — and they loved it
- FDA approves genetically modified pork for super market shelves
- Mysterious, ultra low-frequency noises detected in Earth's atmosphere — and scientists can't explain them
- Best of the Web: Moon mystery: China, Japan scientists have no answers for space gear disappearances
- New discoveries double number of 'irregular' Saturn moons, bringing total count to 145
- Most powerful cosmic explosion spotted by astronomers
- Entire colony of ants recorded 'feigning death'
- Archaeologists map hidden Northern Territory landscape
- Scientists discover secret 'symmetries' that protect Earth from the chaos of space
- James Webb Space Telescope reveals young star Fomalhaut's disk In unprecedented detail
- Nose shape gene inherited from Neanderthals
- Reading your mind: AI turns people's thoughts into text in real-time
- Moons of Uranus might be swarming with deep oceans
- Astronomers capture rarely-seen moment of dying star eating Jupiter-sized planet
- Ancient bacteria genome reconstructed from Neanderthal tooth plaque
- Bear attack on angler suspected after human head found at Japan lake
- Waterspout on Lake Moultrie, South Carolina - May 14, 2023
- IPCC admits many of its gloomy climate forecasts are of "low likelihood"
- UK's unusual winter and spring: Colder, wetter, with less sunlight hours - BBC meteorologist
- Cyclone Mocha: Deadly storm hits Myanmar and Bangladesh coasts
- Waterspouts form near Foxton, New Zealand
- Deadly tornado rips through Texas community
- Evacuations and road closures due to flooding in Port Elizabeth, South Africa
- Flooding in Somalia displaces 200,000 people
- Four in a row: Winters in Alaska have been on the colder side
- Mount Anak Krakatau erupts again
- Locusts threaten Afghanistan's wheat harvest
- Arkansas sees flooding, damage after heavy amounts of rain - up to 9 inches
- Snow falls in Spain after long drought and early heat wave
- Two 'killer jumbos' trample woman, elderly farmer to death in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Man feared dead after shark attack off remote beach in South Australia
- Incredible waterspout is spotted off the coast of a major Australian city
- Massive waterspout descends upon Dubrovnik, Croatia amidst unseasonably stormy weather
- Best of the Web: California's 'ghost lake' reappears after sodden winter
- Half a meter of May snow falls in Hintertux, Austria
- Londoners report hearing loud 'explosion' during coronation preparations, another 'gigantic bang' is heard less than a week later
- Mysterious 'fireballs' spotted over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
- Large bolide over Algeria on May 7
- Meteorite strikes through roof of German family's house on April 25
- A meteorite may have crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home on May 8, police say
- Meteor fireball over England, Ireland and Belgium on May 6
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on May 3
- Fireball crossing Western Australian sky on May 2 likely a 10cm meteor, astronomer says
- Meteor fireball over Florida and the Carolinas on May 1
- Meteor fireball spotted in Mexico skies on April 28
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (April 23)
- Suspected meteor fireball behind loud boom heard in Central Indiana on April 21, officials say
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on April 20
- Flash of flight seen above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on April 19
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Port St. Lucie, Florida on April 7
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 17)
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 18
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 17
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 17
- 'Pandemic stress' has reshaped the placenta of expectant moms - study
- UK charity sounds alarm on soaring blood clot deaths, calls on NHS to publish data it stopped collecting during lockdowns
- Bear Grylls 'embarrassed' by his vegan advocacy and regrets cookbook
- Linoleic acid — the most destructive ingredient in your diet
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: "It Was Always Illegal": Grant Smith on Army Mandates, Resisting the Machine & Exercise for Health
- The scam that spins '95% vaccine efficacy' from a placebo
- After years-long pandemic mandates, German Health Ministry admit they have no idea whether or to what degree masks prevent SARS-2 infection at all
- Best of the Web: US approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts, Pfizer wants to inject pregnant women to 'protect' newborns
- Meat is crucial for human health, scientists warn
- Mysterious outbreak of brain infections in Nevada kids, doctors believe it's linked to lockdowns
- The TGA grants approval for full registration to Moderna's Covid vaccine
- This largely unknown psychological phenomenon may be driving men to become trans, experts say
- Face masks may raise risk of stillbirths, testicular dysfunction and cognitive decline due to build-up of carbon dioxide, study warns
- Vaccine injuries have become the dominant theme of German reporting on the mRNA jabs
- Covid vaccines must be suspended and a full inquiry launched into how they were approved, say experts
- Best of the Web: Hunger Profiteers, Granny Killers and Skin-Deep Morality
- The $5 Covid-19 treatment that could have helped save thousands of lives
- 45 times as many deaths after COVID shots in just 2 years compared with all flu vaccine-related deaths since 1990, data show
- Biden to spend $5 billion on new Coronavirus vaccine initiative supported by Gates, Fauci and Republican lawmakers
- Study shows 4.2 percent of Pfizer COVID vaccine batches made up most adverse events, raising serious concerns
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- Infamous Oregon bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
Quote of the Day
"Fundamentally, the founding fathers of US intelligence [Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, Frank Wisner] were liars. The better you lied and the more you betrayed, the more likely you would be promoted. Outside of their duplicity, the only thing they had in common was a desire for absolute power."
CIA Chief of Counter-intelligence (1954-1975)
Recent Comments
Getting more and more difficult to tell serious articles from the "Don't panic, lighten up" section on this sight!
All empires believe the wars they embark upon escalate toward victory. For a long time they are right: eventually they are wrong. Every empire...
Truman's CIA brought into America and other anti-Soviet countries thousands of 'former' Nazi officials and put them to work in intelligence,...
Thanks for that Mr. Ritter. My rather cautious theory is that the West will launch their offensive in late summer/ autumn of 2024, a few months...
Reading other news about *elensky ( [Link] ), I got a hunch. I guess he will never return to the Ukraine. Instead, Generaloberst Jodl General...